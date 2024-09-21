Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners continue series at Rangers

SEATTLE MARINERS

Video: Red-hot Julio torments Texas with another home run

Sep 21, 2024, 4:48 PM

Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez...

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners during a 2024 game. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

(Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

Texas Rangers pitchers must be getting tired of seeing Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez step to the plate.

Video: Mariners in tough spot needing big help to make playoffs

Rodríguez continued to torment Texas on Saturday with a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the game from starter Dane Dunning, driving an 89 mph sinker on the outer part of the plate the opposite way for 363-foot blast.

The Mariners added another run on a Jorge Polanco single and grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

It was Rodríguez’s 19th home run of the season and leaves him one shy of his third straight season with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

The two-time All-Star also homered twice Friday’s 8-2 victory over the Rangers and has homered in four of his past five games against the division rival.

Rodríguez has been a thorn in the side of Texas this season. He entered Saturday’s game slashing .364/.420/.796 with an eye-popping 1.216 OPS in 11 games against the Rangers. Seven of his 19 home runs this season have come against the team, including four in five games at Globe Life Field.

It also continues what’s been a red-hot September after a mostly disappointing season for the third-year center fielder. Rodríguez entered Saturday’s contest slashing .321/.352/.556 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 18 September games.

The Mariners entered the day two games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final AL wild-card berth and five games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Mariners Breakdown: An updated look at the playoff picture
• Mariners’ Dan Wilson: Julio apologized for baserunning gaffe
• Five Mariners prospects who raised stock with big seasons in minors
• Passan interested in future of Seattle Mariners’ ‘enigmatic’ Randy Arozarena

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 68° | Low 51°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Rangers today at 4:05pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez home run Texas Rangers 2024...

Stephen Hawkins

Julio homers twice, has five RBIs as Mariners beat Rangers 8-2

Julio Rodríguez homered twice and drove in five runs as the AL wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 8-2.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners OF Victor Robles...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Mariners in tough spot needing big help to make playoffs

Seattle Sports' Bob Stelton answers four questions about the Seattle Mariners with just nine games left in the regular season.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh tag out New York Yankees Jasson Dominguez 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners Breakdown: An updated look at the playoff picture

With nine games to go, here's a breakdown of where the Seattle Mariners stand in the AL West and AL wild card races.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Tim Booth

Gilbert reaches 200 Ks, Mariners beat Yanks 3-2 to stay on edge of race

Logan Gilbert allowed two runs pitching into the sixth inning and reached the 200-strikeout mark for the season, J.P. Crawford had a key two-out RBI single, and the Mariners beat the New York Yankees 3-2.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners’ Dan Wilson: Julio apologized for baserunning gaffe

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Julio Rodríguez came into his office and apologized for his costly 10th-inning baserunning mistake.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

The Associated Press

Flying bat, baserunning mistake costs playoffs-chasing Mariners

With their playoff chances slipping away, the Seattle Mariners found a painful new way to lose. A flying bat. A momentary memory lapse. And a bizarre double play.

3 days ago

Video: Red-hot Julio torments Texas with another home run