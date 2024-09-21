Texas Rangers pitchers must be getting tired of seeing Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez step to the plate.

Rodríguez continued to torment Texas on Saturday with a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the game from starter Dane Dunning, driving an 89 mph sinker on the outer part of the plate the opposite way for 363-foot blast.

The Mariners added another run on a Jorge Polanco single and grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

It was Rodríguez’s 19th home run of the season and leaves him one shy of his third straight season with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

The two-time All-Star also homered twice Friday’s 8-2 victory over the Rangers and has homered in four of his past five games against the division rival.

Rodríguez has been a thorn in the side of Texas this season. He entered Saturday’s game slashing .364/.420/.796 with an eye-popping 1.216 OPS in 11 games against the Rangers. Seven of his 19 home runs this season have come against the team, including four in five games at Globe Life Field.

It also continues what’s been a red-hot September after a mostly disappointing season for the third-year center fielder. Rodríguez entered Saturday’s contest slashing .321/.352/.556 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 18 September games.

The Mariners entered the day two games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final AL wild-card berth and five games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.

