Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Will coaching familiarity impact Seahawks-Dolphins matchup?

Sep 21, 2024, 7:07 PM

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald play-calling Cleveland Browns preseason opener 2024...

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during a 2024 preseason game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver spent the past two seasons working together on the Baltimore Ravens’ staff.

Seahawks place George Fant on IR, add OT from practice squad

Macdonald was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator, while Weaver doubled as an assistant head coach and the defensive line coach. During their two seasons together, Baltimore ranked third in scoring defense in 2022 and first in 2023.

On Sunday afternoon, they will be on opposite sidelines. Macdonald and Weaver will be the two defensive play-callers for a Week 3 clash between the Seahawks and Dolphins at Lumen Field.

Macdonald said that while there are some similarities between their schemes, Weaver’s defense in Miami isn’t just a carbon copy of his cutting-edge scheme.

“This is the Miami Dolphins’ defense, led by Anthony Weaver,” Macdonald said during his press conference on Wednesday. “I think they’re doing a really great job. A lot of respect for those guys and the coaches on that staff, and then obviously they’ve got some really good players too. There’s a lot of concepts that you see that are similar to what we do and things that we’ve installed here, but no, it’s their defense.”

During Thursday’s edition of Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard was asked if the familiarity between Macdonald and Weaver will impact the matchup.

“I think it does,” Huard said. “I think it helps (Seahawks quarterback) Geno Smith. As he said, it’s not a carbon copy. You’re not running the exact same thing out there, but (knowing) the base principles … it’s gonna help Geno.

“Now, both sides are gonna probably have to mix (it up),” Huard added. “(Miami quarterback) Skylar Thompson on the other side, he knows some of the base principles within this scheme. So yeah, I think it’ll be incumbent on both Weaver and on Macdonald to mix and match a little bit. I probably feel more confident that Mike can do that than a first-time coordinator down there in Miami.”

Listen to the full Blue 88 segment at this link or in the audio player near the bottom of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Big Ray takes stock of Seahawks’ offensive line issues
Seahawks Injury Report: 2 players ruled out, 2 more are doubtful
Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup vs Dolphins
Three numbers to know as Seahawks host Dolphins
Wyman details fixes for Seattle Seahawks’ run defense after Week 2 struggles

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks offensive line New England Patriots 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Big Ray takes stock of Seahawks’ offensive line issues

Former NFL offensive lineman Ray Roberts gives his take on the Seattle Seahawks' O-line and what the unit can do to mitigate its struggles.

13 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen Devon Witherspoon Leonard Williams...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks could have a big development brewing at CB

If the Seattle Seahawks maintain where they rank in one area, they'll have "the best corner tandem in the league, period, bar none."

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks LT Charles Cross...

Zac Hereth

Big Ray: Why Seahawks’ Charles Cross is playing like one of NFL’s best OTs

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross is the NFL's highest-graded offensive tackle through two weeks, per Pro Football Focus.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald...

Mike Salk

Salk: There’s a lot to like already about Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald

It's not just what coach Mike Macdonald has his Seattle Seahawks doing on the field that is refreshing, writes Mike Salk.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Apple Cup WSU Cougars Will Rogers...

Brent Stecker

Chris Petersen, Brock Huard debate UW Huskies’ failed 4th down

Was the UW Huskies' failed play on fourth down in the Apple Cup the wrong call or bad execution? Chris Petersen and Brock Huard fall on opposite sides of the debate.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena...

Zac Hereth

Passan interested in future of Mariners’ ‘enigmatic’ Randy Arozarena

The midseason trade to the Seattle Mariners was a big adjustment for slugging left fielder Randy Arozarena.

4 days ago

Will coaching familiarity impact Seahawks-Dolphins matchup?