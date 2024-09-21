Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Julio homers twice, has five RBIs as Mariners beat Rangers 8-2

Sep 20, 2024, 8:20 PM | Updated: 9:10 pm

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez home run Texas Rangers 2024...

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after homering against the Rangers on Friday. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

(Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN HAWKINS


The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Julio Rodríguez homered twice to drive in five runs, George Kirby went six innings for his 13th victory and the AL wild card-chasing Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Friday night.

Seattle Mariners 8, Texas Rangers 2: Box score

Rodríguez put the Mariners (79-75) ahead to stay with his three-run homer in the fifth off Jack Leiter, who relieved Jacob deGrom after the two-time Cy Young Award winner made his first home start in nearly 17 months after elbow surgery.

Seattle remained two games behind Minnesota for the third and final wild card after the Twins beat Boston 4-2 in 12 innings. The Mariners stayed five back of Houston in the AL West with eight games remaining, three in Houston.

“We’re still in it. Everyone’s confident. Just got to to keep playing good baseball,” Kirby said.

“It feels great. Obviously we have a shot to get into the playoffs,” Rodríguez said. “But I feel like everybody knows that and understands that at the same time we’ve got to take it one day at a time. … We’ve got to focus on that right now.”

Rodríguez tied a career high for RBIs with his first multi-homer game this season. His first homer put Seattle up 4-2, and he went deep off the rookie right-hander again in the seventh with a two-run shot the opposite way to right field for his 18th of the year.

Kirby (13-11) beat the reigning World Series champions again, five days after facing the minimum 21 batters over seven scoreless innings at home against them. The 26-year-old right-hander is 7-0 with a 1.15 ERA in nine career starts against Texas. He struck out four without a walk this time while allowing two runs on five hits.

“George jumped picked up right where he left off against Texas back at home,” Seattle manager Dan Wilson said.

Nathaniel Lowe had a two-run single for the Rangers (73-81), who have already been eliminated from the AL West race and are on the verge of being officially knocked out of wild-card contention and guaranteed a losing record.

Lowe’s hit ended Kirby’s streak of 34 consecutive scoreless innings against Texas in a span of seven starts since Sept. 28, 2022.

DeGrom struck out five over three innings, and the only run he allowed was when No. 9 batter Josh Rojas led off the third with a homer. Rojas later added a sacrifice fly.

Leiter (0-3) allowed seven runs (six earned) over five innings. He struck out five and walked two while throwing 57 of 92 pitches for strikes.

A week after throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his season debut on the road, also against the Mariners, deGrom threw 37 of 58 pitches for strikes and had one walk. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy had said the 36-year-old right-hander would throw about 60 pitches.

“Definitely felt better than my first one. I think maybe a little bit less nerves, worked on some things in between,” said deGrom, who will get one more start this season. “It’s little things that I’ve got to continue to work on, but my arm felt good and that was the most important thing.”

It was the first start at home for deGrom since he left in the middle of the fourth inning against the New York Yankees on April 28, 2023. That was the sixth and last start in the first season of his $185 million, five-year contract.

UP NEXT

Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.95 ERA) makes his second start since coming off the IL after missing 40 games with right shoulder fatigue and an arm nerve issue. Rookie right-hander Emerson Hancock (3-4, 4.83) starts for Seattle.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Video: Mariners in tough spot needing big help to make playoffs
• Mariners Breakdown: An updated look at the playoff picture
• Mariners’ Dan Wilson: Julio apologized for baserunning gaffe
• Five Mariners prospects who raised stock with big seasons in minors
• Passan interested in future of Seattle Mariners’ ‘enigmatic’ Randy Arozarena

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 68° | Low 51°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners OF Victor Robles...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Mariners in tough spot needing big help to make playoffs

Seattle Sports' Bob Stelton answers four questions about the Seattle Mariners with just nine games left in the regular season.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh tag out New York Yankees Jasson Dominguez 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners Breakdown: An updated look at the playoff picture

With nine games to go, here's a breakdown of where the Seattle Mariners stand in the AL West and AL wild card races.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Tim Booth

Gilbert reaches 200 Ks, Mariners beat Yanks 3-2 to stay on edge of race

Logan Gilbert allowed two runs pitching into the sixth inning and reached the 200-strikeout mark for the season, J.P. Crawford had a key two-out RBI single, and the Mariners beat the New York Yankees 3-2.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners’ Dan Wilson: Julio apologized for baserunning gaffe

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Julio Rodríguez came into his office and apologized for his costly 10th-inning baserunning mistake.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

The Associated Press

Flying bat, baserunning mistake costs playoffs-chasing Mariners

With their playoff chances slipping away, the Seattle Mariners found a painful new way to lose. A flying bat. A momentary memory lapse. And a bizarre double play.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Shane Lantz

Yankees beat Mariners 2-1 after bizarre double play in 10th

Anthony Rizzo hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning and drove in both runs for New York as the Yankees clinched a playoff spot with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners.

2 days ago

Julio homers twice, has five RBIs as Mariners beat Rangers 8-2