Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: 2 players ruled out, 2 more are doubtful

Sep 20, 2024, 2:21 PM

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III carries the ball on Sept. 8. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks could be missing at least several key players for their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field.

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup vs Dolphins

Seattle ruled out edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and right tackle George Fant (knee) on Friday’s injury report, while listing starting running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and starting inside linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) as doubtful.

The Seahawks also listed five players as questionable: Outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee), outside linebacker Derick Hall (hip), backup safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder), second-string tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) and reserve wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (foot).

Nwosu continues to recover from a sprained MCL that he suffered during the Seahawks’ preseason finale on Aug. 24. He initially was expected to miss two to six weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He has not yet returned to practice.

Fant, a ninth-year veteran, was injured late in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Fant was starting in place of third-year pro Abraham Lucas, who is on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from January knee surgery. Third-string Stone Forsythe has filled in at right tackle for the past two games.

Walker rushed for 103 yards and 20 carries in Seattle’s season-opening win over Denver, but exited with an abdomen injury in the fourth quarter of that game. With Walker out this past Sunday, backup running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for just 38 yards on 14 carries against the New England Patriots’ stout run defense.

Baker exited Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a hamstring injury early in the second quarter. He was replaced by rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight, who played the rest of the way.

Mafe suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter against New England. The 2022 second-round pick has had a stellar start to the season, totaling two sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

Here is the Seahawks’ full injury report heading into Sunday’s game.

Out: OLB Uchenna Nwosu (knee), RT George Fant (knee)

Doubtful: RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), LB Jerome Baker (hamstring)

Questionable: OLB Boye Mafe (knee), OLB Derick Hall (hip), S K’Von Wallace (shoulder), TE Pharaoh Brown (foot), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (foot)

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Rost: Three numbers to know as Seahawks host Dolphins
Wyman details fixes for Seahawks’ run defense after Week 2 struggles
Big Ray: Why Seahawks’ Charles Cross is playing like one of NFL’s best OTs
• Salk: There’s a lot to like already about Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald
Seattle Seahawks could have a big development brewing at CB

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Bryce Young...

Zac Hereth

Would the Seahawks consider trading for QB Bryce Young?

NFL insider Dan Graziano mentioned the Seattle Seahawks as a team "not to sleep on" as a potential trade fit for Carolina QB Bryce Young.

30 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks players huddle up...

Zac Hereth

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup vs Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald talks about the Miami's speedy offensive weapons and not focusing on his team's stat rankings.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Stacy Rost

Three numbers to know as Seahawks host Dolphins

Stacy Rost takes a look at what a 3-0 start would mean for the Seattle Seahawks, plus two interesting numbers about the Miami Dolphins.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen Devon Witherspoon Leonard Williams...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks could have a big development brewing at CB

If the Seattle Seahawks maintain where they rank in one area, they'll have "the best corner tandem in the league, period, bar none."

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks injury report even longer, but actually looks better

The Seattle Seahawks' injury report for Thursday's practice has even more names, but the way they shake out is better than a day earlier.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Julian Love tackle New England Patriots 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Wyman details fixes for Seahawks’ run defense after Week 2 struggles

Former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman detailed some potential tweaks for the Seattle Seahawks' run defense after it was gashed by the Patriots.

1 day ago

Seahawks Injury Report: 2 players ruled out, 2 more are doubtful