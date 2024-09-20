The Seattle Seahawks could be missing at least several key players for their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field.

Seattle ruled out edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and right tackle George Fant (knee) on Friday’s injury report, while listing starting running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and starting inside linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) as doubtful.

The Seahawks also listed five players as questionable: Outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee), outside linebacker Derick Hall (hip), backup safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder), second-string tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) and reserve wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (foot).

Nwosu continues to recover from a sprained MCL that he suffered during the Seahawks’ preseason finale on Aug. 24. He initially was expected to miss two to six weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He has not yet returned to practice.

Fant, a ninth-year veteran, was injured late in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Fant was starting in place of third-year pro Abraham Lucas, who is on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from January knee surgery. Third-string Stone Forsythe has filled in at right tackle for the past two games.

Walker rushed for 103 yards and 20 carries in Seattle’s season-opening win over Denver, but exited with an abdomen injury in the fourth quarter of that game. With Walker out this past Sunday, backup running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for just 38 yards on 14 carries against the New England Patriots’ stout run defense.

Baker exited Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a hamstring injury early in the second quarter. He was replaced by rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight, who played the rest of the way.

Mafe suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter against New England. The 2022 second-round pick has had a stellar start to the season, totaling two sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

Here is the Seahawks’ full injury report heading into Sunday’s game.

Out: OLB Uchenna Nwosu (knee), RT George Fant (knee)

Doubtful: RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), LB Jerome Baker (hamstring)

Questionable: OLB Boye Mafe (knee), OLB Derick Hall (hip), S K’Von Wallace (shoulder), TE Pharaoh Brown (foot), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (foot)

