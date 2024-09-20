Time is running out for the Seattle Mariners as they sit two games out of the final American League wild-card spot and five games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.

Mariners Breakdown: An updated look at the playoff picture

Unfortunately for the Mariners, they didn’t do much to help themselves out during their three-game home series against the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Seattle dropped two of three to New York, salvaging the final game of the series on the strength of a strong outing from starter Logan Gilbert and a shutdown day from the bullpen.

With the regular season just over a week from reaching the finish line, Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton answers four questions about the Mariners in this week’s Bob’s Baseball Breakdown.

Here’s what Stelton answers this week:

• What are your takeaways from the series against the Yankees?

• Who had the worse baserunning mistake between Victor Robles and Julio Rodríguez?

• Are there any silver linings for the Mariners this season?

• What are your thoughts about the spot Seattle has put itself in with nine games left?

Listen to Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2-6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

