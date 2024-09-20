Close
Video: Mariners in tough spot needing big help to make playoffs

Sep 20, 2024

Time is running out for the Seattle Mariners as they sit two games out of the final American League wild-card spot and five games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.

Mariners Breakdown: An updated look at the playoff picture

Unfortunately for the Mariners, they didn’t do much to help themselves out during their three-game home series against the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Seattle dropped two of three to New York, salvaging the final game of the series on the strength of a strong outing from starter Logan Gilbert and a shutdown day from the bullpen.

With the regular season just over a week from reaching the finish line, Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton answers four questions about the Mariners in this week’s Bob’s Baseball Breakdown.

Here’s what Stelton answers this week:

• What are your takeaways from the series against the Yankees?

• Who had the worse baserunning mistake between Victor Robles and Julio Rodríguez?

• Are there any silver linings for the Mariners this season?

• What are your thoughts about the spot Seattle has put itself in with nine games left?

Listen to Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2-6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

