SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup vs Dolphins

Sep 20, 2024, 1:08 PM | Updated: 1:12 pm

Seattle Seahawks players huddle up...

Seattle Seahawks players huddle during the second half against the New England Patriots on Sept. 15, 2024. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

(Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

When the schedule was released for the 2024 season, the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins appeared to be the first big test for Mike Macdonald’s touted defensive scheme.

Three numbers to know as Seahawks host Dolphins

But this Sunday’s game doesn’t look like nearly as challenging of task with Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sidelined with a concussion suffered in Miami’s Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins are turning to backup Skylar Thompson under center. Thompson isn’t near the same threat as Tagovailoa, the NFL’s leader in passing yards last season, but he’ll still have a dangerous array of speedy weapons at his disposal in running back De’Von Achane and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Hill led the NFL with 1,799 yards and 13 TD receiving last season. Waddle posted at least 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons in the league and has been among the game’s best big-play threats at receiver, averaging a league-best 18.1 yards per reception in 2022. And Achane broke on to the scene last year as an electric rusher who averaged 7.8 yards per carry and amassed 800 rushing yards despite playing in just 11 games and sharing the backfield duties with veteran Raheem Mostert.

“They are as fast as they look. They’re probably faster in person,” Macdonald said during his weekly interview with Seahawks Radio Network analyst Steve Raible on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. “… They do a great job. They’re very well-coached. They’re very well-organized. It’s complementary. The looks vary from week to week, but it’s consistent for their players, which I think there’s a certain brilliance in that, which I really appreciate and I respect that about who they have over there.”

But Macdonald is still confident his defense can succeed against those dangerous playmakers.

“At the end of the day, there’s only so many plays you can run, there’s only 11 guys you can put on the field and there’s only one football,” he said. “So, we have to focus on what our plan is and how we want to execute and how we want to attack this offense, and I think we’ll be alright. Whatever happens, we’ll be able to move and adjust and put ourselves in position to win the game hopefully in the fourth quarter.”

Related: Seahawks vs Dolphins Info: TV, radio, uniforms and more

‘I don’t know those stats’

Thompson finds himself in an unenviable position as a backup quarterback making his first start in two years against what has been what of the league’s top passing defenses thus far.

The Seahawks have surrendered the least yards per passing attempt (4.2) in the league, the third-lowest amount of yards (287) and the fourth-lowest passer rating (61.7). They are also one of nine teams to have more interceptions (two) than passing TDs allowed (one).

The caveat there is Seattle hasn’t faced a top-tier quarterback at this point after squaring off with rookie Bo Nix in Week 1 against the Broncos and journeyman Jacoby Brissett last week against the Patriots.

“The stats make me a little uncomfortable. I don’t know those stats,” Macdonald said. “They sound OK, I guess, but what matters is we’re 2-0, we’ve done what we needed to do to win games, the guys have stood up in big situations and been able to execute when they’re tired and when it matters most. That’s the stuff that matters.

“The other thing is, fundamentally, you turn the tape on and we’re doing a lot of great things and we’re doing some things that we need to improve on. I think that’s the mentality you have to have.”

Macdonald feels that reading too much into the numbers risks complacency.

“You say, ‘OK, we’re number X in this and this and this,’ that could send the false message that you don’t need to work,” he said. “… We’ve got to execute today’s game plan today, and then when the game comes around on Sunday, we have to execute play by play, play our style of football. That’s what wins games.”

Listen to the full conversation with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald at this link.

