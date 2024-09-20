PHOENIX (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points and the Seattle Storm spoiled what could be the final home game of Diana Taurasi’s 20-year career with an 89-70 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.

Seattle Storm 89, Phoenix Mercury 70: Box score

Taurasi had nine points on 3-of-9 shooting in 18 minutes, returning after the crowd started a chant of “We want DT!” in the closing minutes. She returned less than a minute later to another chant – “One more year!” – and addressed the crowd following a tribute video.

Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 11 points.

The Storm (25-15) were already locked in the WNBA’s No. 5 playoff seed and will open the first round Sunday at the Las Vegas Aces in a best-of-three series.

Phoenix (19-21) has locked up the No. 7 seed and will play No. 2 Minnesota in a best-of-three first round series starting Sunday, but there’s no certainty Taurasi will be back for another game in the desert. The Lynx could end Taurasi’s career – if this indeed is it – by sweeping the first two games.

The @seattlestorm defeated the Phoenix Mercury 89-70 to cap off the regular SZN ⛈️ SIX players ended in double figures with Nneka Ogwumike leading the way dropping 17 PTS and 8 REB!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/5jkQgsyVqj — WNBA (@WNBA) September 20, 2024

Mercury players honored Taurasi before the game, wearing her jersey with a goat – Greatest Of All Time – in the No. 3 during player introductions. The 42-year-old Taurasi has not said whether she will retire after this season, but has hinted this might be it.

Taurasi’s place as one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all-time is unquestioned, a resume that includes multiple championships and records.

The Storm were intent on spoiling Taurasi’s night, scoring the game’s first 10 points. Taurasi – of course – ended the run with a 3-pointer, but it didn’t stop the Storm’s push.

Seattle shot 15 of 22 in the first quarter to lead 35-14 while the Mercury struggled to get into an offensive flow. Phoenix had nearly as many turnovers (five) as field goals (six) and looked disjointed through most of the quarter.

The Mercury were better in the second quarter, opening the second quarter with a 7-0 run while cutting the lead to 43-31 by halftime. Ogwumike had 14 points.

The Storm surged again in the third quarter while the Mercury foundered again, stretching the lead to 68-49. Phoenix tried to mount a rally in the fourth quarter, but Seattle pushed back every time, running away with a road victory in possibly the final home game of Taurasi’s career.

Seattle Storm first-round playoff schedule

The No. 5 seed Storm open the WNBA playoffs with a best-of-three series against the No. 4 seed Las Vegas Aces. The winner advances to face either the No. 1 seed New York Liberty or the No. 8 seed Atlanta Dream in the WNBA semifinals.

No. 5 Seattle Storm (25-15) vs. No. 4 Las Vegas Aces (27-13)

Game 1: at Las Vegas – Sunday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: at Las Vegas – Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): at Seattle – Thursday, Sept. 26, time TBD (ESPN2)

SeattleSports.com added the above playoff information to this story.

All seeds and playoff spots are locked 🔒 Take a look at the official bracket for the 2024 #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google ⬇️ First Round begins Sunday September 22nd at 1pm/ET on ESPN#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/QWsC3NF7qj — WNBA (@WNBA) September 20, 2024

