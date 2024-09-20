Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Storm race to big lead, spoil Diana Taurasi’s night with 89-70 win over Mercury

Sep 19, 2024, 9:39 PM | Updated: 9:50 pm

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith blocked shot Phoenix Mercury 2024...

Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm blocks a shot from Kahleah Copper of the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points and the Seattle Storm spoiled what could be the final home game of Diana Taurasi’s 20-year career with an 89-70 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.

Seattle Storm 89, Phoenix Mercury 70: Box score

Taurasi had nine points on 3-of-9 shooting in 18 minutes, returning after the crowd started a chant of “We want DT!” in the closing minutes. She returned less than a minute later to another chant – “One more year!” – and addressed the crowd following a tribute video.

Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 11 points.

The Storm (25-15) were already locked in the WNBA’s No. 5 playoff seed and will open the first round Sunday at the Las Vegas Aces in a best-of-three series.

Phoenix (19-21) has locked up the No. 7 seed and will play No. 2 Minnesota in a best-of-three first round series starting Sunday, but there’s no certainty Taurasi will be back for another game in the desert. The Lynx could end Taurasi’s career – if this indeed is it – by sweeping the first two games.

Mercury players honored Taurasi before the game, wearing her jersey with a goat – Greatest Of All Time – in the No. 3 during player introductions. The 42-year-old Taurasi has not said whether she will retire after this season, but has hinted this might be it.

Taurasi’s place as one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all-time is unquestioned, a resume that includes multiple championships and records.

The Storm were intent on spoiling Taurasi’s night, scoring the game’s first 10 points. Taurasi – of course – ended the run with a 3-pointer, but it didn’t stop the Storm’s push.

Seattle shot 15 of 22 in the first quarter to lead 35-14 while the Mercury struggled to get into an offensive flow. Phoenix had nearly as many turnovers (five) as field goals (six) and looked disjointed through most of the quarter.

The Mercury were better in the second quarter, opening the second quarter with a 7-0 run while cutting the lead to 43-31 by halftime. Ogwumike had 14 points.

The Storm surged again in the third quarter while the Mercury foundered again, stretching the lead to 68-49. Phoenix tried to mount a rally in the fourth quarter, but Seattle pushed back every time, running away with a road victory in possibly the final home game of Taurasi’s career.

Seattle Storm first-round playoff schedule

The No. 5 seed Storm open the WNBA playoffs with a best-of-three series against the No. 4 seed Las Vegas Aces. The winner advances to face either the No. 1 seed New York Liberty or the No. 8 seed Atlanta Dream in the WNBA semifinals.

No. 5 Seattle Storm (25-15) vs. No. 4 Las Vegas Aces (27-13)

Game 1: at Las Vegas – Sunday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: at Las Vegas – Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): at Seattle – Thursday, Sept. 26, time TBD (ESPN2)

SeattleSports.com added the above playoff information to this story.

 

WNBA awards expansion team to Portland that will play in ’26

Seattle Storm

WNBA Portland Fire Seattle Storm...

Doug Feinberg

WNBA awards expansion team to Portland that will play in ’26

The WNBA is headed back to Portland, with Oregon’s biggest city getting an expansion team that will begin play starting in 2026.

2 days ago

Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson...

The Associated Press

Without Loyd and Magbegor out, Seattle Storm fall to Aces 85-72

The Seattle Storm played without stars Jewel Loyd and Ezi Magbegor, and Las Vegas' A’ja Wilson set the season record for most rebounds in the Aces' win.

2 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Diggins-Smith’s clutch FTs help Storm edge LA Sparks 90-87

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 19 points, including four free throws in the final minute, and the Seattle Storm edged the Los Angeles Sparks 90-87.

4 days ago

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith layup Dallas Wings 2024...

The Associated Press

Storm rally from 21-point deficit to beat Wings 83-81

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, including the deciding free throws, as the Seattle Storm mounted a big comeback to beat Dallas 83-81.

6 days ago

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith high-five 2024...

The Associated Press

Diggins-Smith scores 26 as Storm pull away to beat Sparks 90-82

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike moved into 11th on the WNBA’s scoring list and the Seattle Storm beat the Sparks 90-82.

8 days ago

Seattle Storm Jordan Horston Phoenix Mercury 2024...

The Associated Press

Loyd scores 20, Horston 16 as Storm rout Mercury 90-66

Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and Jordan Horston added 16 as the Seattle Storm hit 12 3-pointers and blew out the Phoenix Mercury 90-66.

12 days ago

Storm race to big lead, spoil Diana Taurasi’s night with 89-70 win over Mercury