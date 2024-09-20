Close
UW HUSKIES

Preview: UW Huskies host Northwestern in Big Ten debut

Sep 20, 2024, 9:15 AM

UW Huskies Giles Jackson TD catch WSU Cougars Apple Cup 2024...

UW Huskies receiver Giles Jackson catches a touchdown pass in the 2024 Apple Cup. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


UW HUSKIES (2-1) vs. NORTHWESTERN (2-1)

Saturday, 4 p.m. (FS1)
Series record: Washington leads 3-0

What’s at stake?

Washington plays its first conference game as a member of the Big Ten against the Wildcats and looking to rebound from last week’s stinging loss to rival Washington State in the Apple Cup. The Huskies opened the season under new coach Jedd Fisch with a pair of convincing wins, but a late fourth-and-goal call in the loss to the Cougars cast a cloud over the coach. Northwestern rebounded from a sluggish start to thump Eastern Illinois 31-7 last week, but lost to Duke in its only game against a Power Four school so far.

Key matchup

Washington’s red zone offense cost the Huskies a chance at victory last week. The Huskies settled for field goals after driving inside the Washington State 30-yard line and then got stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1 in the closing moments. Northwestern is allowing just 13 points per game through the first three games and just 57.7 yards rushing per game.

Players to watch

Northwestern: QB Jack Lausch made his first career start last week against Eastern Illinois and threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 62 yards. He was a perfect 11-for-11 in the second half. While that’s an impressive debut against any opponent, the level of competition is a significant step up this week for Lausch.

Washington: WR Giles Jackson had a huge game against Washington State in the losing effort. Jackson had eight catches for a career-high 162 yards and a touchdown against the Cougars, and has 24 receptions through three games. Jackson’s best season came in 2022 when he had 28 catches in 13 games played.

Facts & figures

It’s the first meeting between the teams since 1984. All three previous matchups happened between 1980-84 and two of the three were played in Seattle. … Northwestern has allowed just one sack in its first three games. … Washington QB Will Rogers threw for 314 yards and one TD in the Apple Cup. He’s completing 77% of his passes. … Washington has won 16 straight games at Husky Stadium. … Northwestern coach David Braun picked up his 10th win in 16 career games with the Wildcats last week. He’s the fastest Northwestern coach to 10 wins since Pappy Waldorf in 1935-36.

