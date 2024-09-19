Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks injury report even longer, but actually looks better

Sep 19, 2024, 4:52 PM | Updated: 5:04 pm

Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during a 2024 game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


The Seattle Seahawks’ injury report following Wednesday’s practice was very concerning.

A day later, it can be downgraded to, well, a little less concerning.

Wyman details fixes for Seahawks’ run defense after Week 2 struggles

Thursday’s report features an even more staggering amount of names – 20 compared to 18 the day before – but the distribution of those names between the three categories should be more palatable for Seahawks fans.

Here’s how Thursday’s practice report shakes out.

Seattle Seahawks Thursday injury report

Did not participate

RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique)
OLB Uchenna Nwosu (knee)
S K’Von Wallace (shoulder/non-injury related, personal)
NT Jarran Reed (knee/non-injury related, rest)
NT Jhonathan Hankins (non-injury related, rest)

Limited participation

TE Brady Russell (shoulder)
LB Jerome Baker (hamstring)
OLB Boye Mafe (knee)
DE Leonard Williams (knee/shin)
TE Pharaoh Brown (foot)
TE Noah Fant (toe)
T George Fant (knee)
WR Tyler Lockett (thigh)
LB Derick Hall (hip)
CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring)

Full participation

G Laken Tomlinson (non-injury related/rest)
WR DK Metcalf (hand)
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (foot)
LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder)
G Anthony Bradford (knee)

The good news

Atop the list, wide receiver DK Metcalf practiced fully a day after not practicing at all.

Three of the five players who didn’t practice Thursday had a non-injury related tag to them.

A day after a whopping nine players didn’t practice, that number was nearly cut in half.

The bad news

It’s probably smart to start preparing for top running back Kenneth Walker III to miss a second straight game with an oblique injury he suffered in Week 1.

Guard Anthony Bradford appeared on the list for the first time this week with a knee issue, though he still was listed as a full practice participant.

Three tight ends and two outside linebackers were limited Thursday.

What stayed the same

A lot when it comes to limited participants, where all six who were in that category on Wednesday remain a day later.

No movement when it comes to outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who suffered a knee injury in the preseason but was kept off injured reserve with the hope he could return before Week 4. He would have had to miss the first four games regardless if he had been placed on IR before the season.

The Seahawks, the only 2-0 team in the NFC West, will host the 1-1 Miami Dolphins at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

