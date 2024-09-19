SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert allowed two runs pitching into the sixth inning and reached the 200-strikeout mark for the season, J.P. Crawford had a key two-out RBI single as part of Seattle’s three-run first inning, and the Mariners beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday.

Seattle salvaged the final game of the series and stayed on the fringes of the playoff race, pulling within two games of Minnesota and Detroit for the final wild-card spot in the American League ahead of a six-game road trip to Texas and Houston.

“I don’t think we’re paying too much attention about what’s ahead in terms of the standings,” Seattle manager Dan Wilson said. “I think we’re looking at what we need to do each night, each day. Today we needed to pick up a win. We did.”

A day after clinching a postseason berth, the Yankees had their lead in the AL East trimmed to four games after Baltimore’s victory. They also received a major scare from star outfielder Juan Soto in the seventh inning.

Soto slid into the short wall in foul territory down the right-field line while making a highlight reel catch. After a lengthy visit from manager Aaron Boone, athletic trainers and seemingly every one of his teammates, Soto remained in the game and was shaking out his left leg.

The play was initially ruled a foul ball, but was overturned to a catch on replay.

“I think him sliding the way he did served him well. My biggest fear was that he twisted something and I think sliding like that preserved him a little bit,” Boone said. “Banged his knee pretty good. We’ll get X-rays just to make sure but as of now looks like he’ll be OK.”

Seattle did all its damage in the first inning off Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt, loading the bases with one out. Justin Turner hit a fly ball deep enough for Julio Rodríguez to score, but left fielder Jasson Domínguez muffed the catch and Seattle eventually added two unearned runs. Jorge Polanco added a sacrifice fly and Crawford’s single capped the big inning.

Schmidt (5-4) settled down after the rough first inning and allowed only two hits over the next four innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

“The command wasn’t there for sure. Obviously really happy with how we bounced back after the first inning. The outing was a grind,” Schmidt said.

Gilbert (8-11) struck out nine in his 5 1/3 innings and has 207 on the season, becoming the ninth pitcher in team history to reach that mark. Andrés Muñoz pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

Gilbert, who was bumped up by a day to throw against the Yankees, pitched with traffic but avoided any big innings. He needed 45 pitches combined to work through the fourth and fifth innings – the latter of which included an extra batter after a wild pitch strikeout allowed Jazz Chisholm Jr. to reach first base.

Despite the busy basepaths, Gilbert’s only mistake was Chisholm’s 23rd homer, a two-run shot in the third. He was also helped by Luke Raley throwing out Domínguez trying to score from second base for the final out of the second.

“It felt like it was a big game, big series. Obviously a good team over there and every game matters a ton for us. We really needed to win today. Just tried to give us a chance,” Gilbert said.

INJURY CONCERN

Yankees reliever Jake Cousins took over in the sixth but lasted only two batters and six pitches due to tightness in his right pectoral muscle. He was lifted striking out Rodríguez, and his velocity was down significantly on all of his pitches.

“We don’t think it’s too severe,” Boone said.

UP NEXT

Yankees: New York makes its last trip to Oakland on Friday with RHP Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.97) starting the opener against the A’s.

Mariners: Seattle opens its final road trip in Texas on Friday against the Rangers. RHP George Kirby (12-11, 3.62) starts the opener.

