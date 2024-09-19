Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ Dan Wilson: Julio apologized for baserunning gaffe

Sep 19, 2024, 12:38 PM | Updated: 12:46 pm

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners walks to the dugout during a 2023 game. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

(Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Julio Rodríguez came into his office and apologized for the costly baserunning gaffe he made in Wednesday night’s 2-1 extra-inning loss to the New York Yankees.

Flying bat, baserunning mistake costs playoffs-chasing Mariners

The mistake came with the Mariners trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the 10th, with runners on the corners and no outs. Randy Arozarena struck out swinging and lost control of his bat in the process, sending it hurtling toward Rodríguez at third base. As Rodríguez dodged the bat, he seemed to lose track of the situation and treated it like a dead ball, taking a few steps toward the third-base dugout.

By the time Rodríguez realized the ball wasn’t dead and raced back to the bag with a headfirst dive, it was too late. Yankees catcher Austin Wells made a heads-up throw to third base and Jazz Chisholm Jr. tagged out Rodríguez to complete a highly unusual double play. Justin Turner, the ensuing batter, then struck out to end the game.

“He came into my office and apologized for making a mistake there, and I really respect him for that,” Wilson said before Thursday’s series finale. “We had a good conversation, and today is turn the page and we start new. Sun’s out today and it’s a chance for us to go out and get back to what we do. That’s what we’re focused on right now.”

It was the second night in a row that Seattle made a costly baserunning mistake with a runner on third. In the first inning of Tuesday’s series opener, the Mariners had the bases loaded with two outs and a 3-0 count to Turner when Victor Robles took off and tried to steal home. Yankees starter Luis Gil threw Robles out at the plate to end the threat, and Seattle went on to lose 11-2.

Mariners’ Victor Robles makes puzzling call trying to steal home

Those two losses dealt a big blow to the Mariners’ faint playoff hopes. With 10 games remaining, Seattle trails the Houston Astros by five games in the American League West. The Mariners are also three games behind the Minnesota Twins for the AL’s final wild card spot and 2.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers.

Wilson said he expects his team to pick each other up after mistakes.

“It’s a tight group,” Wilson said. “We’re in a tight spot in the season and we’re here to pick each other up. And that’s what I’m expecting to happen. This team, since I’ve been here, has been able to do that. And today should be no exception to that. That’s a big part of the resilience that these guys have is that they have each other’s backs.”

