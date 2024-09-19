Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken LW Brandon Tanev’s great annual headshot is back – let’s rank them

Sep 19, 2024, 12:19 PM

Seattle Kraken Brandon Tanev...

Brandon Tanev of the Seattle Kraken reacts during a 2023 NHL game. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

Seattle Kraken training camp ahead of the 2024-25 NHL campaign is here, which means the return of many things fans always look forward to.

Kraken add legendary ESPN anchor to TV broadcasts for 24-25

Like the return of the Kraken taking the ice at Climate Pledge Arena, which happens at 7 p.m. Sunday in a preseason opener against the Calgary Flames.

Or the return of Buoy, the incorrigible agent of chaos that is the Kraken mascot, into our lives.

And above all, the return of veteran left wing Brandon Tanev’s always amazing headshot.

Tanev has won over the hearts of hockey fans for five straight years with his not-so-serious approach to posing for his annual photo, dating back to the year before the Kraken joined the NHL.

It all started with Tanev’s headshot for his 2020-21 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, in which he looked… surprised? Confused? Scared? All of the above?

“I did actually see a ghost,” Tanev joked about that first picture back in 2021. “It was walking behind the gentleman who was taking our pictures.”

A ghost seems to have visited Tanev in Seattle for every annual photo since – maybe. If you ask me, I think he actually took things seriously last season. But don’t worry, Tanev is definitely back to his old ways for his 2024-25 photo.

Ranked: Brandon Tanev headshots

On social media, SportsCenter was kind enough to put every one of Tanev’s Kraken headshots together, so I think we better do a quick ranking. (Since the post only includes his Kraken shots, let’s just worry about those. Like the “Halloween” movies, there’s really no topping the original, anyways.)

Fourth place: Without a doubt, it’s the 2023-24 version. Is he seeing ghosts? I don’t think so. His eyes are still wide, but he looks more like he’s spacing out than having a supernatural encounter. Honestly, this one wouldn’t make you bat an eye if it was on a driver’s license.

Third place: This is a tough call, but I’m going with 2022-23. It’s got real “yep, that’s a ghost alright” energy. Kinda strays away from the usual idea. I like that he tried something new, but there’s a reason this didn’t stick.

Second place: The new one for 2024-25. Reminds me of that meme of the guy opening a door and over-exaggerating his surprise. Could have easily gotten the gold. Hopefully it gets the guy a cameo in a scary movie.

First place: The 2021-22 Kraken original. That’s not just a guy seeing a ghost. That’s a guy who’s looking for ghosts. A guy who, if I saw a ghost, I would probably call. Because if a ghost needs busting, this guy just looks like busting makes him feel good.

That’s Brandon Tanev, the NHL’s leading Ghostbuster, five years running.

