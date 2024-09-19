Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks vs Dolphins Info: TV, radio, uniforms and more

Sep 19, 2024, 10:01 AM

Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins DK Metcalf...

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks breaks a tackle in a 2020 game against the Miami Dolphins. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The Seattle Seahawks are undefeated through two weeks, and they’re looking to keep it that way Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Salk: There’s a lot to like already about Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald

Get ready for the Hawks’ second home game of the Mike Macdonald era with all the info you need below, including the TV broadcasts and announcers, full details on Seattle Sports’ radio coverage and more.

Week 3: Seattle Seahawks (2-0) vs. Miami Dolphins (1-1)

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

TV broadcast: CBS (KIRO 7 in Seattle)
TV announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst)

Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app
Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 10 a.m. Sunday
Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.
Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Brian Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform matchup

Seahawks: Navy jerseys, pants and helmets

Dolphins: Not yet announced.

History

The Seahawks and Dolphins have not played since Oct. 4, 2020, when Seattle won 31-23 at Miami.

The Dolphins have the advantage in the all-time series against the Hawks with a 10-6 record.

Since Seattle moved from the AFC to the NFC in 2002, the two teams have played each other only once every four years beginning with the 2004 season.

Looking ahead

Week 4: Both teams will play on Monday Night Football on Sept. 30. The Seahawks will be on the road against the Detroit Lions, with kickoff set for 5:15 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+. The Dolphins will host the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.

