SEATTLE (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning and drove in both runs for New York as the Yankees clinched a playoff spot with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Rizzo lined the first pitch of the inning from Mariners reliever Collin Snider (3-4) down the right-field line to score automatic runner Jasson Domínguez from second base.

The postseason berth is the 59th in franchise history, and the team’s 25th playoff trip in the past 30 years. Assured at least an AL wild card, the Yankees have made the playoffs six times in Aaron Boone’s seven seasons as manager.

The first American League team to wrap up a playoff spot this year, New York moved five games ahead of second-place Baltimore in the AL East with 10 to play.

The Yankees managed only two hits against Mariners starter Bryce Miller, but scored two runs produced by Rizzo, who gave them an early lead with a run-scoring single in the second for his first RBI since Sept. 2.

Miller struck out eight over six innings while issuing four walks (one intentional). After a bumpy first few innings, Miller worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third and retired the final 10 hitters he faced.

But the Seattle offense failed to push a run across against former Mariners pitcher Nestor Cortes, who allowed four hits and struck out six in six shutout innings.

Justin Turner tied it at 1 with a homer in the eighth that handed Clay Holmes his 13th blown save this season, most in the majors. That equaled the club record held by Dave Righetti (1987) and Hall of Famer Goose Gossage (1983).

Cal Raleigh singled in the bottom of the 10th to put automatic runner Julio Rodríguez on third, but the Mariners’ star center fielder was picked off after leaving the base to dodge a flying bat accidentally thrown by Randy Arozarena on a strikeout, for a bizarre double play.

Flying bat, baserunning mistake cost playoffs-chasing Mariners

Turner struck out for the final out.

Mariners pitchers combined to strike out 15 Yankees hitters, while Yankees pitchers struck out 14 Mariners.

WSU product Ian Hamilton, who grew up in Vancouver, Wash., pitched the 10th for his third career save and first this year. Luke Weaver (6-3) fanned four in 1 2/3 hitless innings for the win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners OF Victor Robles (hand) was out of the lineup after taking a pitch off the hand from New York starter Luis Gil in the first inning of Tuesday’s game. Robles exited after the inning, and his status is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.41 ERA) will start on Wednesday against Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.24).

