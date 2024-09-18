The Seattle Seahawks are 2-0, but one look at their latest injury report shows that they’re paying the price.

A whopping 18 players were listed, and half of them did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. That includes several important names for the Hawks, such as running back Kenneth Walker III, wide receiver DK Metcalf, linebackers Jerome Baker and Boye Mafe, safety K’Von Wallace and defensive end Leonard Williams.

The limited participants were full of names you don’t want to see, too: tight ends Pharoah Brown and Noah Fant, outside linebacker Derick Hall, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and tackle George Fant.

Here’s how Wednesday’s entire report shakes out.

• Did not participate

RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique)

G Laken Tomlinson (non-injury related/rest)

TE Brady Russell (shoulder)

LB Jerome Baker (hamstring)

OLB Uchenna Nwosu (knee)

OLB Boye Mafe (knee)

S K’Von Wallace (shoulder)

DE Leonard Williams (knee)

WR DK Metcalf (hand)

• Limited participation

TE Pharaoh Brown (foot)

TE Noah Fant (toe)

T George Fant (knee)

WR Tyler Lockett (thigh)

LB Derick Hall (hip)

CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring)

• Full participation

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (foot)

LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder)

NT Jarran Reed (knee)

The Seahawks, who are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFC West, have four days to heal up before they host the 1-1 Miami Dolphins (who have notable injury troubles of their own) at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

