Could the WSU Cougars be in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot this year?

It’s not as far-fetched as it might sound.

Watch: WSU legend Michael Bumpus’ epic rant on Apple Cup win

After moving to 3-0 with their Apple Cup win over the UW Huskies last week, the Cougars currently have a 24% chance of reaching the new 12-team playoff, according to ESPN’s Allstate Playoff Predictor. That’s tied with Boise State for the 16th-best odds in the country. And that’s better odds than teams like Clemson (23%), Oklahoma State (20%), Utah (15%) and Oklahoma (14%).

Why are the Cougs’ odds so high? It stems from a favorable schedule that could give them a chance to rack up 11 or 12 wins.

After the demise of the Pac-12 last summer, the league’s two remaining teams – WSU and Oregon State – signed a scheduling agreement to play eight of their 12 games against Mountain West opponents. The Cougars have already beaten the only two Power Four conference teams on their schedule, rolling past Texas Tech 37-16 and then defeating UW 24-19 with a late goal-line stand.

As a result, ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Cougs a win probability of at least 75% in six of their remaining nine games. WSU’s only three remaining matchups below that 75% mark are at Boise State (41.1%) on Sept. 28, at Fresno State (56%) on Oct. 12 and at Oregon State (61.8%) on Nov. 23.

What would it take for WSU to make College Football Playoff?

Under the College Football Playoff’s new 12-team format, the field consists of the five highest-ranked conference champions and the seven highest-ranked at-large teams, as determined by the CFP selection committee’s rankings. The Cougars’ only path would be as an at-large selection, because the two-team Pac-12 doesn’t meet the CFP’s eight-team minimum to be considered for an automatic bid.

To earn one of those seven at-large berths, the Cougs may very well have to run the table and finish 12-0. If they did, it’d be hard to imagine a scenario where the committee would leave them out.

WSU might also have an outside shot of reaching the playoff at 11-1, but it would probably need a lot of chaos elsewhere, because the at-large spots are sure to fill up quickly with SEC and Big Ten teams. The SEC currently has six of the top seven teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while the Big Ten has four of the top 11 teams.

With that in mind, here are the two biggest things WSU fans should focus on to help make their CFP dreams a reality:

• Just win, baby: As mentioned above, if the the Cougars go 12-0, that should be enough to earn them an at-large spot. The biggest remaining obstacle is their trip to Boise State next week. The Broncos nearly beat No. 9 Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Week 2, taking the Ducks down to the wire before losing 37-34 on a game-winning field goal as time expired. If the Cougs beat Boise State, they likely would be favored in each of their remaining games. And that win would look great on their resume, given how close Boise State came to taking down an Oregon team that many viewed as a national championship contender heading into the season.

• Root for UW and Texas Tech: Yes, it’s sacrilegious for a WSU fan to pull for the Huskies, but it’s in the Cougs’ best interest for UW and Texas Tech to win as many games as possible. The better the Huskies do in the Big Ten and the better the Red Raiders do in the Big 12, the stronger those early-season victories would look for WSU down the road. Texas Tech needed overtime to get past FCS-level Abilene Christian in its season opener, so the Cougars’ win over the Red Raiders already doesn’t hold as much value as it otherwise might have. That only makes it even more imperative for WSU that UW and Texas Tech do well the rest of the way.

Here’s a look at the Cougars’ full 2024 schedule, along with their win probabilities in their remaining games, according to ESPN’s FPI:

• WSU Cougars 70, Portland State 30

• WSU Cougars 37, Texas Tech 16

• WSU Cougars 24, UW Huskies 19

• vs. San Jose State, Friday – 78.5%

• at Boise State, Sept. 28 – 41.1%

• at Fresno State, Oct. 12 – 56%

• vs. Hawaii, Oct. 19 – 95.1%

• at San Diego State, Oct. 26 – 85.8%

• vs. Utah State, Nov. 9 – 92.8%

• at New Mexico, Nov. 16 – 87.3%

• at Oregon State, Nov. 23 – 61.8%

• vs. Wyoming, Nov. 30 – 94.7%

The radio broadcast of Friday’s 7 p.m. game between the Cougars and San Jose State will air live in the Seattle area on KTTH 770 AM and the Seattle Sports app beginning at 5 p.m. with the pregame show.

More on WSU Cougars

• WSU breaking out rare uniform look for 1st game after Apple Cup

• Top 25 Watch: Did WSU Cougars’ Apple Cup win get voters’ attention?

• WSU’s defense showed up when it mattered most against rival UW

• WSU coach suggests retiring Apple Cup trophy, keeping it in Pullman

• Instant observations from WSU Cougars’ 24-19 Apple Cup win over UW

Follow @CameronVanTil