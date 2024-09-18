Close
WSU

WSU breaking out rare uniform look for 1st game after Apple Cup

Sep 18, 2024, 2:47 PM

WSU Cougars football Jake Dickert coach...

WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert walks on the sideline during a 2022 game against Utah. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The WSU Cougars are embracing a nickname and going for style points in the first game since one of their biggest wins of the Jake Dickert era.

Chris Petersen, Brock Huard debate failed fourth down that decided Apple Cup

Washington State has revealed its uniform combination two days ahead of a Friday night meeting with San Jose State, and it’s going to create a stir.

The Cougs will wear gray pants, crimson jerseys, and a rare look on their crimson helmets that features a script that says “WAZZU” rather than the usual WSU logo when they host the Spartans.

The Cougs have broken out helmets that say “Wazzu” before, but those featured a different script that didn’t utilize an all-caps format like the ones they’ll wear Friday night. Those original “Wazzu” helmets first appeared for a Thursday night home game in 2022 against Utah. It was believed to be the first time in WSU football history that the Wazzu nickname was featured as part of the team’s uniform, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Washington State returns home to Pullman’s Martin Stadium for Friday’s game after hanging on for a 24-19 win over the rival UW Huskies last Saturday in the Apple Cup at Seattle’s Lumen Field. The Cougs are 3-0 and have momentum behind them in the polls. They were the second team out of the top 25 of the most recent Coaches Poll and sixth team on the outside looking in for the weekly Associated Press top 25.

The game against San Jose State (3-0) will be WSU’s first as part of the scheduling agreement it and its Pac-12 cohort Oregon State has with the Mountain West Conference. Washington State and Oregon State will each play eight games this year against Mountain West teams, though they won’t be considered in the league’s standings. The Pac-12 announced last week it will add four current Mountain West schools – Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Fresno State – to the conference in 2026.

The radio broadcast of Friday’s 7 p.m. game between the Cougars and San Jose State will air live in the Seattle area on KTTH 770 AM and the Seattle Sports app beginning at 5 p.m. with the pregame show.

