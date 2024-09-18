Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Steelers sticking with Justin Fields at QB with Russell Wilson hurt

Sep 18, 2024, 9:49 AM

Steelers Russell Wilson...

Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

(Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Fields will likely make his third straight start at quarterback with Russell Wilson still hurt when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Seahawks’ next opponent places star QB on IR

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Fields will practice with the starters during the early portion of the week while Wilson continues to rehab from a calf injury he aggravated a few days ahead of the season opener earlier this month.

Tomlin said there has been no change in Wilson’s status. The nine-time Pro Bowler was limited in practice last week and while Wilson said he believes he is getting closer to a return, the Steelers are planning to have Fields play against the unbeaten Chargers (2-0).

Tomlin declined to answer questions on whether Fields has supplanted Wilson as the full-time starter, saying any discussion was hypothetical because Wilson has been unavailable.

Last week: Russell Wilson with the Steelers already seems weird

Fields has played mistake-free while helping guide the Steelers to their first 2-0 start since 2020. He has yet to throw an interception and has used his legs to extend plays and convert third downs while developing a quick rapport with wide receiver George Pickens.

“He loves to compete,” Tomlin said of Fields. “He’s got a quiet confidence about him. He doesn’t change in environments. There’s a clarity in his communication and his response to communications that’s really comfortable.”

While Wilson is likely out, Tomlin said left guard Isaac Seumalo “might be closer” to returning. The veteran has missed Pittsburgh’s first two games with a pectoral injury, with Spencer Anderson filling in capably.

The Steelers will bring in officials to monitor practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week to provide some guidance to a team that has been penalized 19 times for 138 yards through two games. Flags wiped out a handful of impactful plays against Denver, including a short touchdown pass from Fields to Pickens.

Second-year right tackle Broderick Jones was called for three penalties during a handful of snaps during his one series of work, the main reason Jones spent the last two-plus quarters watching the game from the sideline.

Rookie Troy Fautanu, a first-round pick who starred for the UW Huskies, took the vast majority of snaps at right tackle, which Tomlin said served as confirmation of Fautanu’s ability after Fautanu had been “lighting it up” in practice.

“I’m going to give Broderick an opportunity to rebound,” Tomlin said. “He’s a talented young player. I’m sure he suffered some disappointment in terms of Troy starting. It’s a natural thing. But he’s got to move past it.”

Seahawks plan to keep competition open at RG

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Tyrice Knight...

Cameron Van Til

How did Seahawks rookie Tyrice Knight fare in NFL linebacking debut?

Seattle Seahawks rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight was thrust into extensive action Sunday after starter Jerome Baker left with an injury.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks opponent...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks’ next opponent places star QB on IR

The Miami Dolphins, the Week 3 foe of the Seattle Seahawks, have placed starter Tua Tagavailoa on IR after he suffered a scary concussion.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith...

Tim Booth

Seahawks Check-In: Another big game by Geno Smith reiterates his value

When Geno Smith plays like he did against the Patriots, to question about future as the Seattle Seahawks' QB seems ridiculous to ask.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jerome Baker New England Patriots...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 4 surprises from Seahawks and rest of NFL through 2 weeks

Stacy Rost details one thing positive and one thing negative that is surprising for the 2-0 Seattle Seahawks, plus a couple other notable observations from around the league.

23 hours ago

New England Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson Seattle Seahawks 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks’ defense looks to grow from ‘step back’ in Week 2

After a stellar defensive performance in Week 1, some Achilles' heels from recent years emerged in the Seattle Seahawks' win over the Pats.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks plan to keep competition open at RG

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald sees the battle for playing time continuing between Anthony Bradford and Christian Haynes.

2 days ago

Steelers sticking with Justin Fields at QB with Russell Wilson hurt