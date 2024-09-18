Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners open series vs Yankees

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ hopes dealt a blow with 11-2 loss to Yankees

Sep 17, 2024, 10:12 PM | Updated: 10:42 pm

Seattle Mariners New York Yankees Aaron Judge...

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits a two-run double against the Seattle Mariners. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY TIM BOOTH


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Judge drove in four runs in his first two at-bats, Juan Soto hit his 40th homer of the season and 200th of his career, and the New York Yankees moved to the cusp of clinching a playoff berth with an 11-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

New York Yankees 11, Seattle Mariners 2: Box score | Standings

The Yankees can clinch at worst a wild-card spot in the American League with a victory over Seattle on Wednesday. The win in the opener of New York’s six-game road trip pushed the Yankees lead in the AL East to four games over Baltimore, their largest lead since holding a 4 1/2-game lead when play started on June 7.

“We know we’re facing another tough pitcher and hopefully we can go out and get it done and cross off that first goal,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “But it hasn’t been done yet. We just got to kind of keep going.”

With the loss, the Mariners (77-74) fell to three games back of a wild card and five games back in the AL West race with just 11 games to go.

Judge laced a two-run double three batters into the game and added a two-out, two-run single the next time he was up an inning later. Judge now has a league-leading 136 RBIs.

Soto joined the offensive outburst in the third inning with a two-out, two-run opposite field blast off Seattle starter Bryan Woo. It’s the first time in his career Soto has reached the 40-homer mark and he’s now homered in all 30 parks in baseball.

“To get to another goal in my career is just a great feeling. All the work that I’ve been putting in and get the results is really cool,” Soto said.

Soto and Judge are the third set of Yankee teammates to each hit 40 home runs in a season, joining Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig (1927, 1930, 1931), and Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris (1961).

“It’s an honor. It’s tough to really put into words. Those are baseball legends you’re talking about,” Judge said.

The top three hitters in New York’s order — Judge, Soto and Gleyber Torres — were a combined 7-for-8 with four extra-base hits and six RBIs against Woo.

In two previous career starts against the Yankees, Woo had not given up a run. This time, he was tagged for a season-high seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings and was knocked out after giving up Jasson Dominguez’s first homer since undergoing Tommy John surgery last September.

Woo (8-3) struck out seven and walked one. Austin Wells added a bases clearing double in the sixth inning as New York reached double figures in runs for the 14th time. Seattle had gone 107 consecutive home games without allowing 10 or more runs — the longest active streak in the majors.

“Not very good. Just made some mistakes,” Woo said.

Yankees starter Luis Gil struggled badly with his control early, but escaped trouble in the first inning thanks to a questionable decision by Victor Robles to try stealing home with the bases loaded, two outs and Justin Turner with a 3-0 count at the plate.

Story + video: Mariners’ Robles makes puzzling call trying to steal home

“Vic is an aggressive player, no doubt. That’s part of his game. That’s a situation you have got to know you’re going to make it,” Seattle manager Dan Wilson said.

Robles was out and Gil (14-6) ended up working five innings, giving up one run and striking out five. Jorge Polanco and Luke Raley hit solo homers and Julio Rodriguez — wearing crystal-embellished shoes — had four hits for Seattle.

The Mariners lost for just the second time this season in their “City Connect” uniforms, dropping to 15-2.

Marcus Stroman worked three innings of relief for the Yankees as part of his move to the bullpen for this road trip. It was the ninth relief appearance of his career. He gave up five hits including Raley’s homer.

UP NEXT

New York Yankees: LHP Nester Cores (9-10, 3.90 ERA) threw five innings and allowed one run with nine strikeouts against Boston in his last start.

Seattle Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.12) has allowed one earned run and struck out 11 in his last two starts combined.

Passan interested in future of Seattle Mariners’ ‘enigmatic’ Randy Arozarena

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Slight Chance Rain Showers then Mostly Sunny
High 67° | Low 54°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Victor Robles steal home...

The Associated Press

Mariners’ Victor Robles makes puzzling call trying to steal home

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles is well known for being aggressive on the bases. On Tuesday, he got a little too aggressive at a questionable time.

21 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena...

Zac Hereth

Passan interested in future of Mariners’ ‘enigmatic’ Randy Arozarena

The midseason trade to the Seattle Mariners was a big adjustment for slugging left fielder Randy Arozarena.

7 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez Victor Robles...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Video: Mariners Breakdown – Can they complete push for playoffs?

Seattle Sports' Bob Stelton shares his view on the Seattle Mariners as he answers questions about their surge with just weeks to go.

11 hours ago

Seattle Mariners playoffs race Kyle Manzardo...

Brent Stecker

Mariners get a bit closer in playoff race thanks to former WSU star

A look at the playoff race for the Seattle Mariners after former WSU Cougars star Kyle Manzardo's home run on Monday gave them a boost.

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Victor Robles...

Brent Stecker

Mariners’ Victor Robles is on fire – but he’s also banged up

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has been one of baseball's best players this month, but he also has multiple injuries to monitor.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena...

Brent Stecker

Arozarena’s AB before HR absolutely captivates Mariners radio crew

The entire sequence leading up to Randy Arozarena's 20th home run of the season made for a wildly entertaining call on the Seattle Mariners radio broadcast.

1 day ago

Mariners’ hopes dealt a blow with 11-2 loss to Yankees