Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win Tickets to see Deftones at the Climate Pledge Arena!

Sep 20, 2024, 10:07 AM

...

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Deftones live at the Climate Pledge Arena on February 27, 2025! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here:

Enter below starting Monday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 29th, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Win Tickets to see Judas Priest at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Judas Priest live at Angel of the Winds Arena on October 9, 2024!

4 days ago

...

No Author

Vote for the Women of Inspiration Award!

Vote now for the Women of Inspiration Award by September 20th!

17 days ago

...

No Author

Hawks Live is back on Thursday, September 5th, presented by The Bellevue Collection

Hawks Live is back at the Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season.

25 days ago

...

No Author

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home!

1 month ago

...

No Author

Gamedays at Hatback Bar & Grille!

If you're a fan of Seattle Sports, make Hatback Bar & Grille part of your Mariners gameday experience!

1 month ago

...

No Author

Seattle Mariners Theme Nights

The Mariners have a season packed with exciting theme nights for everyone to enjoy!

1 month ago

Win Tickets to see Deftones at the Climate Pledge Arena!