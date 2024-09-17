It’s another September where the Seattle Mariners are pushing for a playoff spot that for now is just a bit out of their reach.

Mariners get a bit closer in playoff race thanks to former WSU star

Heading into a three-game home series against the AL East-leading New York Yankees, the Mariners are 77-73, putting them 2 1/2 games back of a wild card and four games behind Houston for first place in the AL West.

Will this be like 2022, when the Mariners were able to end their long playoff drought? Or will be it be like 2021 or 2023, when Seattle came a win or two short of making the postseason?

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob sat down for another edition of his weekly Mariners breakdown video series, discussing the surge the M’s have made in recent weeks, who has impressed him and much more.

MLB division standings | Wild card standings

Watch the video at the top of this post, or click here to subscribe to the Seattle Sports YouTube channel to make sure you never miss a new video.

Catch Wyman and Bob on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com from 2-7 p.m. weekdays, and find podcasts of every full episode here.

What’s next

Mariners Radio Network broadcasts on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and at SeattleSports.com

• Tuesday – Mariners vs. Yankees (pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40)

• Wednesday – Mariners vs. Yankees (pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40)

• Thursday – Mariners vs. Yankees (pregame noon, first pitch 1:10 p.m.)

• Friday – Mariners at Rangers (pregame 4 p.m., first pitch 5:05)

• Saturday – Mariners at Rangers (pregame 3 p.m., first pitch 4:05)

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners’ Victor Robles is on fire – but he’s also banged up

• Arozarena’s AB before HR absolutely captivates Mariners radio crew

• The Mariners are coming alive just before it’s too late

• J.P. Crawford helping make a path to big leagues for young players

• Insiders break down why Seattle Mariners’ Woo is so hard to figure out