Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Video: Mariners Breakdown – Can they complete push for playoffs?

Sep 17, 2024, 11:42 AM

YouTube video
SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

It’s another September where the Seattle Mariners are pushing for a playoff spot that for now is just a bit out of their reach.

Mariners get a bit closer in playoff race thanks to former WSU star

Heading into a three-game home series against the AL East-leading New York Yankees, the Mariners are 77-73, putting them 2 1/2 games back of a wild card and four games behind Houston for first place in the AL West.

Will this be like 2022, when the Mariners were able to end their long playoff drought? Or will be it be like 2021 or 2023, when Seattle came a win or two short of making the postseason?

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob sat down for another edition of his weekly Mariners breakdown video series, discussing the surge the M’s have made in recent weeks, who has impressed him and much more.

MLB division standings | Wild card standings

Watch the video at the top of this post, or click here to subscribe to the Seattle Sports YouTube channel to make sure you never miss a new video.

Catch Wyman and Bob on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com from 2-7 p.m. weekdays, and find podcasts of every full episode here.

What’s next

Mariners Radio Network broadcasts on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and at SeattleSports.com

• Tuesday – Mariners vs. Yankees (pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40)
• Wednesday – Mariners vs. Yankees (pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40)
• Thursday – Mariners vs. Yankees (pregame noon, first pitch 1:10 p.m.)
• Friday – Mariners at Rangers (pregame 4 p.m., first pitch 5:05)
• Saturday – Mariners at Rangers (pregame 3 p.m., first pitch 4:05)

More on the Seattle Mariners

Mariners’ Victor Robles is on fire – but he’s also banged up
Arozarena’s AB before HR absolutely captivates Mariners radio crew
The Mariners are coming alive just before it’s too late
J.P. Crawford helping make a path to big leagues for young players
Insiders break down why Seattle Mariners’ Woo is so hard to figure out

Wyman & Bob

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Slight Chance Light Rain
High 63° | Low 56°
Roof is open
Yankees at Mariners today at 6:40pm

Wyman and Bob

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Mariners making final playoff push — Bob’s Baseball Breakdown

Bob Stelton’s Baseball Breakdown comes as the team goes 8-3 over their last 11 games and the Yankees coming to Seattle round-out their second to last homestand. What does Bob make of this outfield when it’s clicking? Is Luke Raley here to stay? And should they wear the City Connect Unis for the rest of […]

6 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Geno Smith’s best game? Breaking down the #Seahawks Week 2 victory

It took an overtime FG to seal the deal, but the #Seahawks improve to 2-0 after taking down the New England Patriots on the road… but what are the biggest reasons why? Bob Stelton & Dave Wyman break down the victory from Sunday’s game. Listen to The Wyman & Bob Show weekdays from 2 p.m. […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Tyrel Dodson Denver Broncos tackle 2024...

Cameron Van Til

How Seahawks’ new linebacker duo impressed Wyman

Dave Wyman explains what stood out from new Seattle Seahawks inside linebackers Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson in the season-opening win.

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet...

Mike Lefko

Lefko: Why you should be encouraged by Seahawks’ offense

The Seattle Seahawks' defense is getting more attention after their Week 1 win, but the offense is also worth looking at – especially when compared to a year ago.

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen interception Broncos Week 1 2024...

Cameron Van Til

‘That’s special’: A look at the best defensive play from Seahawks’ opener

"I don't know if you guys can find another play like that, ever," Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said of Riq Woolen's interception.

6 days ago

Seattle Seahawks defense...

Brent Stecker

Schlereth says Seahawks did one thing better than he’s ever seen in NFL

"I thought it might be the best tackling performance I've ever witnessed in watching an NFL game," Mark Schlereth said of the Seattle Seahawks.

6 days ago

Video: Mariners Breakdown – Can they complete push for playoffs?