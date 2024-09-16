WSU Cougars legend Michael Bumpus knows how to pick his spot.

Two days after the Cougs took down the UW Huskies 24-19 at Seattle’s Lumen Field in the annual Apple Cup, the former standout Wazzu wide receiver let loose with an epic rant to open Monday’s edition of Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

Did WSU Cougars’ Apple Cup win get poll voters’ attention?

Bumpus’ co-host, University of Washington alum Stacy Rost, was caught off-guard when he stood up and called for the WSU fight song to play – all by design for Bumpus and the show’s producer, Curtis Rogers (he’s notable here because while he’s not a WSU fan, he went to the University of Arizona, which is the school Jedd Fisch left in January to become the new UW Huskies football coach).

Watch it all unfold in the video here:

“I WAS HUMBLE. I WAS QUIET. I HAD TO COME IN HOT!”@michaelbumpus5 ambushed @StacyRost on behalf of the Cougs with some #AppleCup reality to start the show. 😂🍎🤣#gocougs pic.twitter.com/xIqbYo9vUy — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) September 16, 2024

Bumpus, who spent time in the NFL and is now a host and analyst for the Seattle Seahawks and college football broadcasts on The CW, has good reason to feel good about his Cougs right now. They’re 3-0 and have a favorable remaining schedule – to the point that Bumpus even brought up the possibility of WSU crashing the new 12-team format of the College Football Playoff. It’s nice to have dreams.

For more of Bumpus’ thoughts on Wazzu’s Apple Cup win, listen to the full segment in the podcast at this link or in the player below.

More on WSU Cougars’ Apple Cup win

• Video: Caple’s reaction to WSU’s 24-19 Apple Cup win over UW

• UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch on fourth-and-goal play: ‘I made a bad call’

• WSU’s defense showed up when it mattered most against rival UW

• WSU coach suggests retiring Apple Cup trophy, keeping it in Pullman

• Instant observations from WSU Cougars’ 24-19 Apple Cup win over UW

Follow @BrentStecker