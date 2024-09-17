The Seattle Seahawks were set to get their first test against an established quarterback in Week 3, but that is no longer the case.

Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa, the NFL’s 2023 passing yards leader, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday nearly a week after he suffered a scary concussion on Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft, was removed from the game against Buffalo after he collided head-first with the chest of Bills safety Damar Hamlin while running for a first down. Tagovailoa’s head bounced off the turf as he hit the ground and his right arm extended in the “fencing response” that indicates a severe brain injury.

Miami turned to third-year quarterback Skylar Thompson after the injury. He completed 8 of 14 throws for 80 yards.

Thompson, a seventh-round pick in 2022 out of Kansas State, is in line to be the starter against Seattle. However, the Dolphins also signed fifth-year quarterback Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad for added depth on Monday.

Thompson appeared in seven games (two starts) and completed 57.1% (60 of 105) passes for 534 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions as a rookie in 2022. His lone victory as a starter came in Week 17 against the New York Jets, who finished 7-10 that season. Thompson also started Miami’s playoff game against Buffalo and connected on just 18 of 45 throws for 200 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

For his career, Thompson has more turnovers (seven) than touchdowns (two) in nine games including the playoffs.

Huntley was the backup for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore from 2020-23 and earned one of the more bizarre Pro Bowl selections in 2022 when he started four games and threw more interceptions (three) than touchdowns (two).

This is the fourth reported concussion Tagovailoa has suffered dating back to his college days at Alabama. He suffered two with the Dolphins in 2022, which forced him to miss five starts including a playoff game.

The injury has led to speculation that Tagovailoa could retire due to what’s become a lengthy history a traumatic head injuries. Head coach Mike McDaniel tried to steer away from that conversation Friday morning following his team’s 31-10 loss to Buffalo.

“I think it would be so wrong of me to even sniff that subject, and it’s more in line of actually caring about the human being,” McDaniel said. “You’re talking about his career – his career is his. … I just wish that people would for a second hear what I’m saying, that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him. So, I’m going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care that that should be the last thing on your mind.”

Tagovailoa’s absence means the Seahawks will avoid what was supposed to be their toughest quarterback matchup to date in 2024. Seattle faced Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix in the season opener and journeyman Jacoby Brissett in Week 2 against New England.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean Miami’s offense will be a pushover. A major factor in Tagovailoa leading the league in passing last season was the dynamic duo of speedy receivers Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle. Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro, led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and has posted six seasons with at least 1,183 yards through the air. Waddle, a fourth-year pro, amassed over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons and led the league with 18.1 yards per reception in 2022.

The Dolphins also feature a strong running game led by the two-headed attack of D’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, the latter of whom led the league with 18 rushing TDs last season. Mostert missed Miami’s Week 2 game, however, with a chest injury suffered in the season opener.

