The Seattle Mariners have been on one of their best runs of the season over the past two weeks, and a number of players have made big contributions.

But who do you think is atop that list?

It’s arguably outfielder Victor Robles, continuing what has been a storybook year since he landed with Seattle after being cut by the Washington Nationals in the middle of the season.

Gary Hill Jr. of the Mariners Radio Network brought to light some eye-popping stats from the 27-year-old Robles on Monday, and it’s not just that he’s been the Mariners’ best player this month – he might be having the best September of anybody in baseball.

Víctor Robles in September: AVG: .463 (#1 MLB)

OBP: .549 (#1)

wRC+: 238 (#3)

SB: 8 (T-#1) — Gary Hill Jr. (@GaryHillJr) September 16, 2024

The best batting average in MLB this month. The best on-base percentage. Tied for the most stolen bases. All happening amid an 8-3 run that has kept the Mariners in the playoff race.

Robles, who the Mariners were able to sign as a free agent in June, is proving to be invaluable for Seattle, making the contract extension he inked last month look better and better.

In 67 games since joining the M’s, Robles has a slash line of .333/.401/.475 for an .876 OPS with four home runs and 16 doubles, and he’s a perfect 25 for 25 when attempting a stolen base. In fact, Hill also pointed out that Robles, who was caught stealing once earlier this year while with the Nationals, is just two away from tying the record for most stolen bases in a season without being caught more than once.

Robles’ value comes through when you see his 2.7 fWAR is fourth among M’s position players even though he’s played only about half the amount of games with Seattle as his teammates.

Unfortunately, there’s a “but” coming.

Robles is playing great, but he’s also pretty banged up at a time when the Mariners can ill afford to lose him. That’s why he was taken out of Sunday’s 7-0 win over the Texas Rangers in the late innings.

The eight-year MLB veteran has dealt with hip flexor issues – yes, one on each side – in the second half of the season. And neither of them are the reason he didn’t finish Sunday’s game. Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Robles is dealing with “a little soreness on his upper leg,” and specified that it is different from the hip problems.

The good news? By taking Robles out of that game, the Mariners were able to get him a head start on rest and treatment with the team off on Monday.

“I think the off day (Monday) will be big,” Wilson said. “… I think he should be fine on Tuesday.”

Seattle can only hope so. At 77-73, the Mariners entered Monday back just 2 1/2 games for a wild card (though multiple teams they’re fighting with own a tiebreaker over the M’s) and 4 1/2 back of Houston (81-68) for first in the AL West.

All eyes will be on the Mariners’ lineup for their 6:40 p.m. series opener Tuesday night against the New York Yankees to see if Robles is where he has usually been lately – leading off and playing right field. Catch the Mariners Radio Network broadcast of the game starting at 5:30 with the pregame show.

