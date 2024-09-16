Close
Win Tickets to see Judas Priest at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett!

Sep 16, 2024, 11:06 AM

...

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Judas Priest live at Angel of the Winds Arena on October 9, 2024! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here:

Enter below starting Wednesday, September 18th through Sunday, September 22nd, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

...

No Author

Vote for the Women of Inspiration Award!

Vote now for the Women of Inspiration Award by September 20th!

13 days ago

...

No Author

Hawks Live is back on Thursday, September 5th, presented by The Bellevue Collection

Hawks Live is back at the Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season.

21 days ago

...

No Author

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home!

1 month ago

...

No Author

Gamedays at Hatback Bar & Grille!

If you're a fan of Seattle Sports, make Hatback Bar & Grille part of your Mariners gameday experience!

1 month ago

...

No Author

Meet Bigfoot and enter to win a Miller Light Varsity Style Jacket!

Miller Lite has your chance to win a Miller Lite Varsity style jacket!

1 month ago

...

No Author

Seattle Mariners Theme Nights

The Mariners have a season packed with exciting theme nights for everyone to enjoy!

1 month ago

