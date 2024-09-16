The Seattle Seahawks rallied for a 23-20 overtime win over the New England Patriots on Sunday with a game-tying field goal in the final minute of regulation and a game-winning field goal in the extra period.

Like the best QBs, Seahawks’ Geno Smith keeps finding ways to win

It gave Mike Macdonald his first road victory as a head coach and improved Seattle to 2-0 for the first time since 2020.

Here are 10 numbers that stand out after Sunday’s win:

9 – Game-winning drives by Geno Smith since the start of 2022. Smith came through in the clutch yet again on Sunday, leading the Seahawks 42 yards in nine plays for a game-tying field goal in the final minute of regulation and then 71 yards in eight plays for the game-winning field goal in overtime. It was Smith’s ninth game-winning drive since becoming Seattle’s starter at the beginning of the 2022 season, which is the most in the NFL over that span. It also was his seventh fourth-quarter comeback since the start of 2022, which is tied for the second-most in the league.

3 – Games over the past three seasons in which Geno Smith has thrown for 300-plus yards with no interceptions and at least a 75% completion rate. Since the start of 2022, Smith is the only quarterback to accomplish this feat three times. Smith’s most recent instance came on Sunday, when he completed 33 of 44 passes for 327 yards, one TD and no interceptions. And keep in mind, his stats could have been even better. Of his 11 incompletions, five were dropped passes and another was a spike. Smith also threw for 300-plus yards with no picks and a 75% completion rate in 2022 and 2023 victories over the Detroit Lions. The only other quarterbacks to accomplish this feat multiple times over the past three seasons are Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Baker Mayfield.

117 – Receiving yards by Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Sunday. After an up-and-down rookie campaign last year, Smith-Njigba was a popular pick to have a breakout second season in new offense coordinator Ryan Grubb’s attack. Smith-Njigba had a quiet season opener against the Denver Broncos, but exploded with a career day against the Patriots. The former first-round pick had 12 catches for 117 yards, shattering his previous career highs of seven receptions and 63 yards.

1 – Number of times the Seahawks have had multiple receivers with 10-plus receptions and 100-plus receiving yards in a game. DK Metcalf had 10 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, joining Smith-Njigba to give Seattle multiple receivers with 10-plus catches and 100-plus receiving yards. That’s the first time in franchise history the Seahawks have had multiple receivers reach those marks in the same game, according to Stathead. Prior to Sunday, there were just 21 instances of a Seattle receiver totaling double-digit catches and triple-digit receiving yards. The last to do so was Tyler Lockett in Week 8 of 2021.

15 – Pressures by Boye Mafe through two games. Mafe has 15 total pressures through the first two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus. That ranks second in the NFL, trailing only standout Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Mafe has been a force in the opposing backfield, recording two sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

8 – Quarterback hits by Leonard Williams through two games. Williams ranks second in the NFL in QB hits, trailing the aforementioned Hutchinson by one. Williams also has 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

Leo takes him down. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/4mDgYh6FN1 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 15, 2024

109 – Receiving yards allowed to Patriots tight end Hunter Henry. Henry burned the Seahawks’ defense with eight catches for 109 yards, including seven catches for 98 yards in the first half. Tight ends have long been an Achilles heel for Seattle’s defense, which allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to tight ends last year and the second-most in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference. The Seahawks held Denver’s tight ends to just two catches for 12 yards in the opener, but Henry’s first-half explosion on Sunday was an all-too-familiar sight for Seahawks fans.

179 – Rushing yards allowed to Patriots running backs. New England’s running backs gashed Seattle’s defense for 179 yards on 33 carries for an average of 5.4 yards per attempt. Antonio Gibson ran for 96 yards on 11 carries, including a 45-yard gain that came after multiple missed tackles. Bruising running back Rhamondre Stevenson also had a productive game, adding 81 yards and a TD on 21 carries. It was a stark contrast from Week 1, when the Seahawks held Denver’s running backs to just 64 yards on 20 carries for a 3.2-yard average. However, Seattle’s run defense came through in overtime, stuffing Stevenson on third-and-1 to give the ball back to Geno & Co. for the game-winning drive.

5 – Drops by the Seahawks on Sunday. Another area Seattle needs to clean up is its pass-catching. Metcalf and Noah Fant each had two dropped passes against the Patriots and Smith-Njigba also had a drop.

5 – Number of Seahawks who have top-five PFF grades at their positions. Two weeks is a small sample size, but Seattle has a handful of players who are performing among the best in the league at their respective positions. Left tackle Charles Cross is graded as PFF’s No. 1 tackle, Riq Woolen is PFF’s No. 1 cornerback, Julian Love is PFF’s No. 2 safety, Smith is PFF’s No. 3 quarterback and Williams is PFF’s No. 5 interior defender.

More Seattle Seahawks game coverage

• Seahawks Observations: What stood out in overtime win over Patriots

• Seahawks Instant Reaction: Huard, Wyman, Stelton on OT win over Pats

• Metcalf: Jaxon Smith-Njigba is ‘about to take over the league’

• Seattle Seahawks’ Julian Love on key FG block: ‘Let me get this one’

• Rost: Seattle Seahawks’ 2-0 start isn’t without lingering concerns

Follow @CameronVanTil