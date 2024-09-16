Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Diggins-Smith’s clutch FTs help Storm edge LA Sparks 90-87

Sep 15, 2024, 6:20 PM | Updated: 10:51 pm

Seattle Storm...

Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm celebrates with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jordan Horston. (Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

(Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 19 points, including four free throws in the final minute, and the Seattle Storm edged the Los Angeles Sparks 90-87 on Sunday night.

Seattle Storm 90, Los Angeles Sparks 87: Box score

The Storm (24-14) led by double digits for most of the game until Los Angeles (7-31) rallied in the second half.

Dearica Hamby scored 11 points in the third quarter and the Sparks chipped away at a 14-point halftime deficit to trail 73-65 heading to the fourth.

The Sparks stayed hot early in the final period and Rickea Jackson’s layup got them within 79-77 with less than five minutes remaining. A layup by Odyssey Sims tied it at 79 and she scored again on LA’s next possession for the Sparks’ first lead since it was 4-2.

Hamby connected on two free throws for the Sparks’ last lead, 87-86 with 1:11 remaining, but they did not score again.

Diggins-Smith, who made all 10 of her free throws, finished it off at the free-throw line.

Nneka Ogwumike led Seattle with 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Gabby Williams scored 22 to go with six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Jordan Horston added 16 points off the bench.

Hamby had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Sparks. Jackson scored 22 points and Sims added 20.

Ogwumike had 14 points, Williams 13 and Diggins-Smith 10 in the first half for Seattle, which shot 51% and led 52-38 at halftime.

Seattle is currently fifth in the playoff race, one game behind Las Vegas.

Last time: Seattle Storm rally from down 21 to beat Dallas 83-81

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith layup Dallas Wings 2024...

The Associated Press

Storm rally from 21-point deficit to beat Wings 83-81

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, including the deciding free throws, as the Seattle Storm mounted a big comeback to beat Dallas 83-81.

2 days ago

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith high-five 2024...

The Associated Press

Diggins-Smith scores 26 as Storm pull away to beat Sparks 90-82

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike moved into 11th on the WNBA’s scoring list and the Seattle Storm beat the Sparks 90-82.

4 days ago

Seattle Storm Jordan Horston Phoenix Mercury 2024...

The Associated Press

Loyd scores 20, Horston 16 as Storm rout Mercury 90-66

Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and Jordan Horston added 16 as the Seattle Storm hit 12 3-pointers and blew out the Phoenix Mercury 90-66.

8 days ago

New York Liberty Sabrina Ionescu Seattle Storm 2024...

Doug Feinberg

Storm fall to WNBA-leading Liberty 77-70 for sixth loss in nine games

The Seattle Storm dropped to 3-6 since the Olympic break after losing 77-70 to the New York Liberty, who own the WNBA's best record.

10 days ago

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith Las Vegas Aces 2024...

The Associated Press

Diggins-Smith, Loyd lead Storm to key win over Sun 71-64

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 18 points, Jewell Loyd added 17 and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 71-64.

12 days ago

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Storm outshined by Sun in 93-86 defeat

The Seattle Storm lose their second straight and fall to 2-5 since returning to play after the Olympic break.

14 days ago

Diggins-Smith’s clutch FTs help Storm edge LA Sparks 90-87