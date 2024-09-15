The Seattle Seahawks pulled out an overtime win on the road Sunday, with Jason Myers’ 31-yard field goal sealing a 23-20 victory over the New England Patriots.

The victory keeps Seattle undefeated at 2-0, and it did so by beating another team in a similar situation with a first-time new head coach after years under a legendary figure.

As we do after every Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions of the voices of Seattle Sports to the win. Here’s a look at what a few of our hosts have to say, and be sure to listen to the Seattle Sports on 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app or at SeattleSports.com all day Monday for even more analysis and reaction beginning at 6 a.m. with Brock and Salk as well as the Mike Macdonald Show at 9:30 with the head coach.

• Brock Huard – Brock and Salk (6-10 a.m.)

You don’t win many games in the NFL when you are out-rushed by 140 yards and neither team turns the ball over.

It takes an incredible performance by your quarterback, and even with numerous drops, Geno Smith was 33 of 44 for over 300 passing yards. But those numbers don’t tell the story of his creativity, his poise and his total command of a new system that puts so much responsibility on him. And he delivered when it mattered the most.

Winners win in the end, and kudos to Mike Macdonald’s gritty and resilient Hawks to move to 2-0.

• Bob Stelton – Wyman and Bob (2-7 p.m.)

It wasn’t always pretty, but it was a win!

The Seahawks showed some grit and determination on a day where a lot of things were not going their way. Geno Smith deserves a ton of credit. The offensive line play once again was less than stellar. Yet he kept his composure and completed some huge passes when the team needed it most.

It was even more impressive what the Seahawks were able to accomplish as they were made into a one-dimensional offense with the running game being nonexistent behind that O-line.

The defense did a lot of bending, giving up 185 rushing yards, but not a lot of breaking. It was far from perfect but they also stepped up when they needed it.

There will be much that they can learn from watching this game tape, and there are certainly areas of concern, most specifically the offensive line. But they found a way to work through all of it today and come away with a very big road win.

• Dave Wyman – Wyman and Bob/Seahawks Radio Network analyst

