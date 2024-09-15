The WSU Cougars picked up a huge win in Saturday’s Apple Cup, taking down a UW Huskies team that was ranked No. 22 in the US LBM Coaches’ Poll by a score of 24-19 at Seattle’s Lumen Field.

Video: Caple’s reaction to WSU’s 24-19 Apple Cup win over UW

Not only did Washington State’s victory dash the rival Huskies’ hopes of making it into the Associated Press’ top 25 poll anytime soon, but the Cougs now find themselves not far from being ranked themselves.

In Sunday’s new polls, WSU was among the first handful of teams on the outside looking in. In the Coaches’ Poll, the Cougars received 38 points in the voting, making them essentially the No. 27 team in the nation per those rankings. The AP poll, which had proven tougher for the Huskies to crack, is now treating WSU in much the same way. The Cougs picked up 30 points from AP voters, making them the sixth team outside of the top 25.

It may not be long before WSU finds itself in the top 25 of the two rankings, however. The Cougars have a chance to improve to 4-0 if they can beat another undefeated team, San Jose State (3-0), next Saturday in Pullman.

As for the Huskies, who are now 2-1, they received two points in the Coaches’ Poll voting and none in the AP rankings. Washington begins Big Ten play next Saturday with Northwestern (2-1) coming to Seattle.

The new No. 1 team in the AP poll is Texas, which is 3-0 this season under former UW coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Big Ten has seven teams in the AP top 25, including No. 9 Oregon, which improved to 3-0 on Saturday with a 49-14 win over Oregon State.

More on WSU Cougars, UW Huskies and college football

• UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch on 4th-and-goal play: ‘I made a bad call’

• WSU’s defense showed up when it mattered most against rival UW

• WSU coach suggests retiring Apple Cup trophy, keeping it in Pullman

• Instant observations from WSU’s 24-19 Apple Cup win over UW

• Pac-12 expands: Which schools could it target next?

Follow @BrentStecker