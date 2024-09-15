It’s the busiest time of year for Seattle sports fans, especially on the radio, with the Mariners continuing a late push for the playoffs and the Seahawks in the early stages of the NFL season.

How to listen: Seattle Seahawks radio | Mariners radio

With there being an overlap Sunday between the Mariners’ series finale against the Texas Rangers and the Seahawks’ road game at New England, we’re here to help you find the Mariners radio and Seahawks radio broadcasts.

The easiest option is the Seattle Sports app, where both broadcasts are available, so just click the logo of the team you want to hear. But there are other ways to hear the games, so find the details below. And as is always the case, online streaming is limited to the Pacific Northwest due to MLB and NFL restrictions.

Hear Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots

Airing on: Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, Seahawks app, or SeattleSports.com (available within 100 miles of Seattle)

Pregame show: 7 a.m.

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

Postgame show: Lasts for roughly two hours after the game.

Radio: Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

Airing on: 770 AM

Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app and MyNorthwest.com (available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, B.C. and Alaska)

Trident Talk: 11 a.m.

Pregame show: Noon

First pitch: 1:10 p.m.

Postgame show: Lasts for roughly one hour after the game.

