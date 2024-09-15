Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Radio: How to hear both Mariners-Rangers finale, Seahawks in Week 2

Sep 15, 2024, 1:00 AM | Updated: 10:45 am

Seattle Mariners Julio trident A's 2024...

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after homering against Oakland on Sunday. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

It’s the busiest time of year for Seattle sports fans, especially on the radio, with the Mariners continuing a late push for the playoffs and the Seahawks in the early stages of the NFL season.

How to listen: Seattle Seahawks radio | Mariners radio

With there being an overlap Sunday between the Mariners’ series finale against the Texas Rangers and the Seahawks’ road game at New England, we’re here to help you find the Mariners radio and Seahawks radio broadcasts.

The easiest option is the Seattle Sports app, where both broadcasts are available, so just click the logo of the team you want to hear. But there are other ways to hear the games, so find the details below. And as is always the case, online streaming is limited to the Pacific Northwest due to MLB and NFL restrictions.

Hear Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots

Airing on: Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, Seahawks app, or SeattleSports.com (available within 100 miles of Seattle)
Pregame show: 7 a.m.
Kickoff: 10 a.m.
Postgame show: Lasts for roughly two hours after the game.

Radio: Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

Airing on: 770 AM
Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app and MyNorthwest.com (available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, B.C. and Alaska)
Trident Talk: 11 a.m.
Pregame show: Noon
First pitch: 1:10 p.m.
Postgame show: Lasts for roughly one hour after the game.

Saturday: Mariners beat Rangers 5-4 on Arozarena’s walkoff single

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 63° | Low 51°
Roof is open
Rangers at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

Shannon Drayer

J.P. Crawford helping make a path to big leagues for young players

How J.P. Crawford, the Seattle Mariners' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, is dedicated to growing the game by helping young players.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena walkoff single Texas Rangers 2024...

Shane Lantz

Mariners beat Rangers 5-4 on Arozarena’s walkoff single

Randy Arozarena's walkoff single gave the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 win over Texas and moved them within 2.5 games of a wild-card spot.

18 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez go-ahead home run Texas Rangers 2024...

Chris Talbott

Julio hits go-ahead 3-run homer in 8th, Mariners rally past Rangers 5-4

Julio Rodríguez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 5-4.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners roster moves...

Zac Hereth

Mariners recall right-hander Emerson Hancock, DFA catcher

The Seattle Mariners recall their replacement for Luis Castillo in the rotation and DFA catcher Seby Zavala for the third time this season.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners face Jacob deGrom...

Shane Lantz

Two-time Cy Young winner to make return against Mariners

Texas' Jacob deGrom is set to make his first start since undergoing Tommy John Surgery on Friday night against the Seattle Mariners.

2 days ago

Texas Rangers Nathaniel Lowe home run Seattle Mariners 2024...

Shane Lantz

Mariners blow late lead, fall to Rangers 5-4 as playoff hopes dim

The Seattle Mariners' flickering playoff hopes took another hit after they blew a late lead and lost 5-4 to the Texas Rangers.

3 days ago

Radio: How to hear both Mariners-Rangers finale, Seahawks in Week 2