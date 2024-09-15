The Seattle Seahawks got DK Metcalf involved early and he rewarded them a touchdown on their longest play of the young season.

On a second-and-5 play for the Seahawks’ 44-yard line, Metcalf went uncovered as he went streaking down the slot and got wide open on a busted coverage behind the New England Patriots’ defense for a 56-yard touchdown grab down the left sideline. The score tied the game at 7 with 2 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The touchdown was the first of the season for Metcalf and the second through the air for quarterback Geno Smith, who also rushed for a score in Seattle’s Week 1 win over Denver.

Metcalf moved into a tie for second with Hall of Famer Steve Largent and Darrell Jackson in team history with six career TD receptions for 50 yards or more, per Seahawks PR.

The long catch came after a quiet opening week for the sixth-year pro out of Ole Miss. Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, was limited to just three receptions and 29 yards on four targets in Week 1 against the Broncos while often being matched up with standout cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

With the catch, Metcalf now has 44 career touchdown receptions and over 5,400 receiving yards.

