Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had the game he and many others had been waiting for.

The second-year Ohio State product was a focal point of Seattle’s offensive attack. It resulted in a career day, as Smith-Njigba posted new personal bests of 12 receptions and 117 yards in the Seahawks’ 23-20 overtime victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It was the first time he eclipsed 100 receiving yards in his young NFL career.

“It just unfolded like that,” Smith-Njigba said afterward. “I knew (I was going to be a part of the game plan), but you never know. At this point, I don’t even think like that. I just go out there and whatever targets I get, just try to make the most of them.”

Smith-Njigba had plenty of opportunities to make the most of against New England, as the Seahawks went to him early and often. He racked up six receptions in the first half – which was only one short of his previous career high in a full game – and his 16 overall targets led the team and were also a career high.

“It was unbelievable,” wide receiver DK Metcalf said. “Every time they seemed to be throwing him the ball, he was catching it. But he’s also a hard worker, a special player, a special young player that’s about to take over the league, in my opinion.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald highlighted a play Smith-Njigba made in overtime where he held on to a short pass on first down while Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones had a hand on the ball and was a attempting to rip it away.

“To be able to secure that ball in that critical moment is the one that stuck out to me,” Macdonald said. “He’s a guy that we’re going to be relying on moving forward and he’s a great player.”

Much of the damage done by Smith-Njigba came in the short game with Seattle taking advantage of the shifty wide receiver’s sure hands and ability to create yards after the catch on underneath routes. But he also came through on plays down the field with a 16-yard grab in the second quarter on Seattle’s second touchdown drive, and once again on a deep pass over the middle from quarterback Geno Smith for 24 yards to covert a third-and-long on the opening possession of the second half.

The volume of targets that went the second-year pro’s way was a major shift from the opening game against Denver. Smith-Njigba caught two passes in the first quarter against the Broncos in Week 1 but wasn’t targeted again for the rest of the game.

He caught two passes on the opening drive against the Patriots, but this time the Seahawks kept feeding their promising sophomore wideout.

Smith-Njigba’s performance was one of two big days for Seattle wide receivers. Metcalf was also a nuisance for the Patriots and got things rolling for the Seahawks offensively on their second possession when he was left wide open down the field on a busted coverage that resulted in a 56-yard TD connection with Smith. Metcalf tied Hall of Famer Steve Largent and Darrell Jackson for second in franchise history with six career TD grabs of 50 yards or more.

Metcalf finished just behind Smith-Njigba with 14 targets and produced a team-high 129 yards on 10 catches.

The one blip in Metcalf’s performance was his multiple drops that factored in to the offense scoring just three points in the second half, but he rebounded with key plays in the fourth quarter and overtime, hauling in four receptions for 48 yards.

“He started the game off with us on the deep pass down there when they’re in zero (coverage) and kind of got us off and running on offense,” Macdonald said. “I know he had a couple drops, but coming back makes some critical plays. The one where he leaped over the guy was incredible, and then having a couple of big-time catches over there in the fourth quarter and overtime. Not sure what his numbers were, but felt like he had a great game.”

Lockett comes up clutch again

With Smith-Njigba and Metcalf leading the way for the wide receivers, it was a rather quiet day for reliable veteran Tyler Lockett.

Lockett finished the day with just two catches for 15 yards but, as he always seems to do, played a factor in big moments. Lockett drew a defensive pass interference call in the end zone that set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Zach Charbonnet in the second quarter, and came through in overtime by drawing another pass interference and catching a 16-yard pass that helped set up Jason Myers’ game-winning field goal.

“There’s something special about him where he comes alive in those clutch moments, man,” Macdonald said. “We love him. Just a great job by Tyler.”

