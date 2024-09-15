Video: Caple’s reaction to WSU’s 24-19 Apple Cup win over UW

The WSU Cougars made a late goal-line stand to claim the Apple Cup with a 24-19 win over the UW Huskies at Lumen Field on Saturday. Immediately after the game, UW insider Christian Caple gave his reaction. Here’s a summary of what he touched on:

– WSU dual-threat quarterback John Mateer showed why he’s so difficult to defend.

– UW committed 16 penalties and settled for four field goals.

– The Cougars pick up a huge rivalry victory, while the Huskies will leave thinking they could have done more to win this game.

More game coverage

• WSU reclaims Apple Cup, tops UW 24-19 with late goal-line stand

• Instant observations from WSU’s 24-19 win over UW

• UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch on 4th-and-goal play: ‘I made a bad call’

• WSU’s defense showed up when it mattered most against UW

• WSU coach suggests retiring Apple Cup trophy, keeping it in Pullman