Video: Caple’s reaction to WSU’s 24-19 Apple Cup win over UW
Sep 14, 2024, 10:35 PM | Updated: 10:42 pm
The WSU Cougars made a late goal-line stand to claim the Apple Cup with a 24-19 win over the UW Huskies at Lumen Field on Saturday. Immediately after the game, UW insider Christian Caple gave his reaction. Here’s a summary of what he touched on:
– WSU dual-threat quarterback John Mateer showed why he’s so difficult to defend.
– UW committed 16 penalties and settled for four field goals.
– The Cougars pick up a huge rivalry victory, while the Huskies will leave thinking they could have done more to win this game.
