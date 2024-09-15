Close
CHRISTIAN CAPLE

Video: Caple’s reaction to WSU’s 24-19 Apple Cup win over UW

Sep 14, 2024, 10:35 PM | Updated: 10:42 pm

YouTube video
SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The WSU Cougars made a late goal-line stand to claim the Apple Cup with a 24-19 win over the UW Huskies at Lumen Field on Saturday. Immediately after the game, UW insider Christian Caple gave his reaction. Here’s a summary of what he touched on:

– WSU dual-threat quarterback John Mateer showed why he’s so difficult to defend.

– UW committed 16 penalties and settled for four field goals.

– The Cougars pick up a huge rivalry victory, while the Huskies will leave thinking they could have done more to win this game.

