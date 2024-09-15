SEATTLE – For the WSU Cougars, it will go down as one of the great Apple Cup moments in program history. For the UW Huskies, it was a play call that surely will be questioned by their fans.

Trailing by five points with 1:07 in the annual in-state rivalry game, the UW Huskies had a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line. After a timeout, quarterback Will Rogers took a shotgun snap and ran a speed option toward the short side of the field on the right.

WSU’s defense clogged his path to the end zone, forcing him to pitch the ball to running back Jonah Coleman. With little space between Coleman and the sideline, multiple WSU defenders closed in and brought the 5-foot-9, 229-pound back to the ground for a 2-yard loss that ultimately helped seal a 24-19 Apple Cup triumph for the Cougars on Saturday afternoon at Lumen Field.

“That’s on me,” UW head coach Jedd Fisch said. “I made a bad call. We didn’t execute the call. We lost the game. So I take that. I’m the play caller. I’m responsible. And we didn’t get it done.”

Fisch said that before the timeout, the plan was to target senior wide receiver Giles Jackson on a passing play. Jackson had a massive game, hauling in eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown – including a deep 45-yard reception that kickstarted UW’s final drive to the 1-yard line.

“Giles had a great game,” Fisch said. “We tried to get Giles the ball for the final touchdown on 4th-and-1 initially, but probably should have done that. He was playing outstanding.”

Fisch said he didn’t like the initial look from WSU’s defense, which led him to pivot to the speed option call after the timeout. He said the speed option play was one the Huskies had in their pocket all week long.

“We felt that was going to be our gotta-have-it call if we ever needed one on for a yard,” Fisch said. “(It) looks like on tape, or from the quick screen that I saw, that we didn’t block it properly. We had a different call on. We called a timeout and I didn’t like the look that we had, so we changed the call into that one. Probably should have just let it ride the first time through and see what it would have looked like.

“But I guess if you throw it incomplete, then you should have ran it. If you run it, if you don’t get it, you should have thrown it. That was the call we had against that front, and we’ve got to do a better job blocking it and executing. But clearly, it didn’t work.”

WSU head coach Jake Dickert credited his defensive staff for coming up with the right play call.

“We showed them a look that we’ve done before, but we had a little bit of a changeup to it,” Dickert said. “… So they thought they’d get the speed option out the back door, and we didn’t give them the blitz look of what it looked to be. I thought they made the right call with what we showed them, but credit to our defensive staff. That’s two weeks in a row of just coming with a great plan and our guys just flying around making plays.”

That fourth-down play capped an afternoon full of missed opportunities for the Huskies’ offense. UW outgained WSU 452-381 in total yardage and didn’t commit a turnover, but settled for field goals far too often. UW snapped the ball inside the WSU 30-yard line on five different drives, but came away with just 12 points on those five possessions – four field goals and the last-minute turnover on downs.

“Can’t trade touchdowns for field goals,” Fisch said.

COSTLY PENALTIES

The Apple Cup turned into a parade of penalties for the Huskies. UW finished with 16 penalties for 135 yards, including 10 defensive penalties for 100 yards.

The most costly penalty came on WSU’s first possession of the second half.

With the Cougars facing a 3rd-and-18 from their own 26-yard line, the Huskies sacked John Mateer for a 10-yard loss that would have forced a punt. But instead, UW cornerback Jordan Shaw was flagged for a defensive holding penalty that gave WSU an automatic first down.

Three plays later, the Cougs were in the end zone. WSU followed the automatic first down with a 37-yard gain by running back Wayshawn Parker, an 11-yard reception by Kris Hutson and a 16-yard TD reception by Josh Meredith that extended the Cougars’ lead to 24-16.

“We had way too many penalties,” Fisch said. “We had 10 more penalties than they did. You usually aren’t going to win when you have that many penalties in a game. I’m very disappointed in the 15-yard penalties that we had. We need to be far better there. Again, I take responsibility for that, and we will be better there. That’s not who we are, and that’s not how we play.”

Penalties also cost the Huskies a chance at getting the ball back in the final minute.

With 1:02 remaining, UW had the Cougars backed into a 3rd-and-11 from their own 2-yard line. But the Huskies jumped offside on back-to-back plays, which made it 3rd-and-1 from the 12. More importantly, the penalties ultimately kept the clock running and ensured that WSU didn’t have to snap the ball again.

If the Huskies had come up with a stop on 3rd-and-11, they could have forced WSU to punt the ball from its own end zone with around 15 seconds remaining. The Cougars also may have elected to take a safety, which would have allowed them to bleed a few more seconds and kick or punt from farther downfield.

Either way, the back-to-back offside penalties killed any chance of a last-second miracle for the Dawgs.

The Huskies have committed 30 penalties for 288 yards through their first three games, including eight penalties for 100 yards in last week’s win over Eastern Michigan.

“There was just a lot of penalties,” Fisch said. “Really, really disappointed in 16 penalties. And I don’t have a good answer on what I attributed it to, but I know that I’ve gotta get it fixed.”

BRUENER HURT

UW senior linebacker Carson Bruener was injured after tackling Mateer in the fourth quarter. He appeared to hurt his arm or shoulder. Fisch said after the game that he didn’t have an update on Bruener’s status.

Bruener, a Redmond High School alum, has 217 career tackles in his four seasons with the Huskies. He was the third-leading tackler on last year’s national runner-up team.

LOOKING AHEAD

One challenge of this year’s Apple Cup being in mid-September is that UW doesn’t have much time to dwell on the loss. The Huskies make their Big Ten debut next Saturday against Northwestern at Husky Stadium.

“It’s just a really sad locker room right now with a lot of sad guys that need to bounce back,” Fisch said, “because unlike a normal year where this is the last game of the year, we play Northwestern in seven days, and it’s our job to be ready for that game and never let a team beat us twice.”

