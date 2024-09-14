The Seattle Seahawks elevated rookie running back George Holani and second-year tackle McClendon Curtis from the practice squad ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Both players give Seattle added depth at positions with injury issues. Starting running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and starting right tackle George Fant (knee) are each listed as doubtful after suffering injuries in the Seahawks’ season-opening win over the Denver Broncos this past Sunday.

Holani, an undrafted rookie out of Boise State, had a strong preseason while batting second-year pro Kenny McIntosh for the No. 3 running back spot. Holani rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in Seattle’s three preseason games, while also catching three passes for 15 yards and making two tackles on special teams. He was waived during the 53-man roster cutdown, but signed to the practice squad.

Curtis, who went undrafted in 2023 out of FCS-level Chattanooga, signed with the Seahawks last year and spent most of the season on their active roster, appearing in two games on their field-goal unit. He was in the mix for a roster spot this year during training camp and the preseason, but was waived during the roster cutdown before signing to the practice squad.

Walker exited in the fourth quarter against the Broncos after rushing for 103 yards and a TD on 20 carries.

Fant, a ninth-year veteran, was injured late in the first quarter of against Denver. Fant was starting in place of third-year pro Abraham Lucas, who is on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from January knee surgery. Fant was replaced by third-string right tackle Stone Forsythe, who made eight starts last season while filling in due to injuries.

