Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Storm rally from 21-point deficit to beat Wings 83-81

Sep 13, 2024, 8:24 PM | Updated: 8:28 pm

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith layup Dallas Wings 2024...

Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm goes for a layup against the Dallas Wings on Friday. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, including two free throws with 17.1 seconds left that gave Seattle the lead for good, and the Storm rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 83-81 on Friday night.

Seattle Storm 83, Dallas Wings 81: Box score

Jewell Loyd had 15 points and six assists for the Storm (23-14). Nneka Ogwumike scored 12 points, and Gabby Williams had 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Seattle’s Ezi Magbegor suffered an injury to her left eye in the second quarter. She scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in 12 minutes.

Teaira McCowan scored a season-high 23 points for Dallas (9-29) and grabbed 15 rebounds. Satou Sabally added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Arike Ogunbowale scored 13 of her 15 points in the final 11 minutes.

Ogunbowale capped a 9-2 spurt when she hit a step-back 3-pointer that made it 81-all with 34 seconds to play. Diggins-Smith was fouled and made two free throws 17 seconds later to give the Storm the lead for good.

Ogunbowale missed a running floater in the lane in the closing seconds but grabbed her own offensive rebound. She ran beyond the 3-point line and casually pump-faked as Diggins-Smith flew by on the contest and missed a wide-open potential winning shot as time expired.

Jaelyn Brown made a short basket that capped a 16-4 run to open the second quarter, helping Dallas its biggest lead of the game at 44-23 with 4:22 left until halftime.

Seattle scored 34 points in the third quarter, including a 28-2 run in a span of about 6 1/2 minutes that gave the Storm a 69-56 lead with 1:45 remaining in the period.

Storm reunite with Olympic star Gabby Williams

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith high-five 2024...

The Associated Press

Diggins-Smith scores 26 as Storm pull away to beat Sparks 90-82

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike moved into 11th on the WNBA’s scoring list and the Seattle Storm beat the Sparks 90-82.

2 days ago

Seattle Storm Jordan Horston Phoenix Mercury 2024...

The Associated Press

Loyd scores 20, Horston 16 as Storm rout Mercury 90-66

Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and Jordan Horston added 16 as the Seattle Storm hit 12 3-pointers and blew out the Phoenix Mercury 90-66.

6 days ago

New York Liberty Sabrina Ionescu Seattle Storm 2024...

Doug Feinberg

Storm fall to WNBA-leading Liberty 77-70 for sixth loss in nine games

The Seattle Storm dropped to 3-6 since the Olympic break after losing 77-70 to the New York Liberty, who own the WNBA's best record.

8 days ago

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith Las Vegas Aces 2024...

The Associated Press

Diggins-Smith, Loyd lead Storm to key win over Sun 71-64

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 18 points, Jewell Loyd added 17 and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 71-64.

10 days ago

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Storm outshined by Sun in 93-86 defeat

The Seattle Storm lose their second straight and fall to 2-5 since returning to play after the Olympic break.

12 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Storm clinch playoff berth despite 98-85 loss to Liberty

Breanna Stewart scores 32 points against her former team as the Seattle Storm lose 98-85 to the New York Liberty.

14 days ago

Storm rally from 21-point deficit to beat Wings 83-81