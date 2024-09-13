With starter Luis Castillo sidelined for at least 15 days with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, the Seattle Mariners have made a move they were expected to make.

Insiders break down why Mariners’ Bryan Woo is so hard to figure out

The Mariners recalled right-hander Emerson Hancock from Triple-A Tacoma, the team announced Friday. Catcher Seby Zavala was designated for assignment in a corresponding roster move.

Hancock, the No. 6 overall pick out of Georgia in the 2020 MLB Draft, was scheduled to get the start Friday night against the Texas Rangers.

Hancock, 25, is rejoining the club for his fourth stint in the majors this season. He started year on the opening day roster when right-hander Bryan Woo was out with an elbow injury and was brought back up to make one spot start in June and another in July.

In nine starts with Seattle, Hancock posted a 3-4 record with a 4.76 ERA, 34 strikeouts and 17 walks allowed over 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent outing in the majors came on July 6 against Toronto, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with one strikeout over four innings.

In 17 appearances with Tacoma, he was 7-3 with a 3.43 ERA, 66 strikeouts and 37 walks allowed over 94 1/3 innings.

Zavala, 31, is being designated for assignment for the third time this season. The right-handed hitting catcher also began the year on the opening day roster, but was outrighted to Triple-A in mid-June when the Mariners opted to move Mitch Garver into the role as backup catcher.

In 18 games in the majors this season, Zavala slashed .154/.214/.282 with two doubles, one home run, two RBIs, three walks and 16 strikeouts in just 39 at-bats.

With Tacoma, he hit .188/.325/.376 with seven doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIs, 16 walks and 43 strikeouts in 33 games.

