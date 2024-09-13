Close
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners face Rangers

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks vs Patriots Details: TV, radio, uniforms, more

Sep 13, 2024, 12:59 PM

Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett running route 2023...

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett runs a route during a 2023 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

After opening the Mike Macdonald era with a victory over the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks hit the road for a Week 2 clash against the New England Patriots.

Two keys for Seahawks vs Patriots in Week 2

Want to know how to watch the game? Hear the radio broadcast? Curious what the uniform matchup will be? We’ve got all the details that you need to know to be ready for Sunday.

Week 2: Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

TV broadcast: FOX (FOX 13 in Seattle)
TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app
Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.
Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Brian Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform matchup

• Seahawks: navy helmet, white jersey, navy pants

• Patriots: TBA

Looking ahead

Week 3: The Seahawks host the Miami Dolphins in a 1:05 p.m. game on Sunday, Sept. 22, that will air on CBS.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Mike Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Week 2 matchup vs Patriots
• Seahawks face Patriots in matchup of young new coaches who replaced legends
• How Seahawks’ new linebacker duo impressed Wyman
• Lefko: Why you should be encouraged by Seahawks’ offense
• How real is Seahawks’ top-5 pressure rate from Week 1 win?

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defense celebrates interception Denver Broncos 2024...

Cameron Van Til

How Seahawks’ pass coverage differs in Macdonald’s scheme

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and Brock Huard discuss what makes the Seattle Seahawks' pass coverage different in Mike Macdonald's defense.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks injury report Week 2 vs New England Patriots...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Injury Report: Walker doubtful, two players out vs Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks will be without Uchenna Nwosu and Pharoah Brown in Week 2. Kenneth Walker III and George Fant are also doubtful.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks opponent New England Patirots...

Stacy Rost

Two keys for Seahawks vs Patriots in Week 2

The Seattle Seahawks are facing a team that forced turnovers and leaned on its strong run game for an upset victory in Week 1.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet touchdown Denver Broncos 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mike Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Week 2 matchup vs Patriots

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald discusses Sunday's matchup against New England and preparing for the 10 a.m. Pacific start.

11 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald play-calling Cleveland Browns preseason opener 2024...

Jimmy Golen

Seahawks face Patriots in matchup of young new coaches who replaced legends

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots square off for the first time since moving on from their legendary head coaches.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Tyrel Dodson Denver Broncos tackle 2024...

Cameron Van Til

How Seahawks’ new linebacker duo impressed Wyman

Dave Wyman explains what stood out from new Seattle Seahawks inside linebackers Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson in the season-opening win.

1 day ago

