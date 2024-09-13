After opening the Mike Macdonald era with a victory over the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks hit the road for a Week 2 clash against the New England Patriots.

Two keys for Seahawks vs Patriots in Week 2

Want to know how to watch the game? Hear the radio broadcast? Curious what the uniform matchup will be? We’ve got all the details that you need to know to be ready for Sunday.

Week 2: Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots

• When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

• TV broadcast: FOX (FOX 13 in Seattle)

• TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

• Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

• Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app

• Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

• Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 7 a.m. Sunday.

• Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.

• Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Brian Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform matchup

• Seahawks: navy helmet, white jersey, navy pants

The week 2 combo. pic.twitter.com/xHyyWV3ZDt — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 11, 2024

• Patriots: TBA

Looking ahead

• Week 3: The Seahawks host the Miami Dolphins in a 1:05 p.m. game on Sunday, Sept. 22, that will air on CBS.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Mike Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Week 2 matchup vs Patriots

• Seahawks face Patriots in matchup of young new coaches who replaced legends

• How Seahawks’ new linebacker duo impressed Wyman

• Lefko: Why you should be encouraged by Seahawks’ offense

• How real is Seahawks’ top-5 pressure rate from Week 1 win?