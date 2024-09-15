The Seattle Seahawks will be looking to get off to a better start offensively in Week 2.

The Seahawks possess a number of talented players at their skill positions, but, as the first half of the season opener showed, the production of those players is contingent on how well Seattle’s much-maligned offensive line can hold up.

The first 30 minutes of last week’s season opener showed just how much struggles on the offensive line can slow down the offense. The Seahawks scored just nine points, gained only 102 yards of offense and surrendered four points to the Broncos on a pair of safeties.

In that first half Seattle’s offensive line had little rhythm, allowing two sacks and a quarterback hit that helped lead to an interception.

The final two quarters saw improved play from the offensive line, which helped lead to 202 yards, 17 second-half points and a comeback victory to start the season.

So, the offensive line play will be key for Seattle against New England on Sunday. According to former NFL wide receiver and Seahawks Radio Network analyst Michael Bumpus, there is one Patriots defender coming off a career week that the Seahawks O-line needs to keep in check in particular: defensive end Keion White.

White, a second-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2023, broke out for 2 1/2 sacks and forced a fumble in New England’s 16-10 upset victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. That effort comes after White secured just one sack while appearing 16 games and logging 521 defensive snaps last season. For comparison, White needed just 41 snaps to get his 2 1/2 sacks against the Bengals.

“He is strong. He’s quick, has great hands. He got after against the Cincinnati Bengals,” Bumpus said. “He’s one of those guys who could be turning a corner in his career and solidifying himself as a very good pass rusher.”

White was one of standout performers on edge across the league in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus. His overall 90.3 PFF grade ranked seventh among qualified edge players, and his 90.8 pass-rush grade ranked fourth – trailing only established stars Aidan Hutchinson, TJ Watt and Myles Garrett.

Bumpus pointed out that White will largely be matched up against the right side of Seattle’s offensive line, which has shown to be the weakest. The Seahawks will likely be playing with third-string right tackle Stone Forsythe getting the start in place of backup George Fant, who was listed as doubtful with an undisclosed knee injury on Friday’s injury report.

Fant’s injury early in the opener led to Forsythe playing much of the first game. He finished with an overall PFF grade of 61.1 (44th out of 64) and a pass-blocking mark at 64.5 (41 of 64). His partner on the right side of the line fared even worse. Right guard Anthony Bradford’s 53.8 overall grade was 54th among 64 guards and his 30.9 pass-blocking grade ranked 60th.

The pair combined to allow one sack and four pressures while committing four total penalties.

“Don’t follow the ball every snap,” Bumpus said. “Every now and then, look at that D-line, find (number) 99 and see how he works against that offensive line.”

