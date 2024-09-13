The Seattle Seahawks could be missing some major pieces on both sides of the ball when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Two keys for Seahawks in Week 2 vs Patriots

The Seahawks ruled out outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) on Friday’s injury report. Running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and right tackle George Fant (knee) were listed as doubtful. Meanwhile, starting linebackers Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) and Jerome Baker (hamstring) were each listed as questionable.

That leaves the door for up to five starters being out against the Patriots, who are also 1-0 after an upset win over Cincinnati in Week 1.

Nwosu’s absence was to be expected after head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday the standout pass rusher wouldn’t play as he continues to recover from a sprained MCL suffered in the preseason finale against Cleveland. Brown, who also missed the opener, is still dealing with a foot injury that has kept him out since mid-August. The backup tight end signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks after spending last season with the Patriots.

Walker was pulled from Sunday’s game against the the Broncos late after suffering an oblique injury. The third-year running back downplayed the significance of the issue following his 103-yard, one-touchdown performance on the ground against Denver, but now appears to be a longshot to play. That puts running back Zach Charbonnet in line to take most of the snaps in the backfield with Kenny McIntosh moving into the No. 2 role against New England. The Seahawks will likely elevate rookie running back George Holani from the practice squad if Walker is unavailable.

Fant, who was already filling in for injured standout Abraham Lucas, left Sunday’s game with an undisclosed knee injury. He was considered day-to-day earlier in the week. Fourth-year pro Stone Forsythe replaced Fant against Denver and is expected to start versus New England.

“We’re just going to kind of let it play out right now,” Macdonald told reporters Friday about the injuries to Walker and Fant.

Nwosu, Walker and Fant were non-participants in practice Wednesday through Friday. Brown was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice Friday.

Dodson appears to be on track to play despite his status as questionable. The fifth-year linebacker was held out of practice Wednesday but was a full participant Friday. His running mate, Baker, was a limited participant all throughout the week. If either are out against the Patriots, rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight appears to be the next man up.

In some good news for Seattle, wide receiver Tyler Lockett (thigh), outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones (hamstring) and cornerbacks Riq Woolen (hamstring) and Tre Brown (quadricep) were all full participants in Friday’s practice after being limited Thursday and did not carry injury designations.

Patriots injuries

• OUT: G Sidy Sow (ankle)

• QUESTIONABLE: RB JaMycal Hasty (knee), G Layden Robinson (shoulder), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder), S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks vs Patriots Details: TV, radio, uniforms, more

• Mike Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Week 2 matchup vs Patriots

• Seahawks face Patriots in matchup of young new coaches who replaced legends

• How Seahawks’ new linebacker duo impressed Wyman

• Lefko: Why you should be encouraged by Seahawks’ offense

• How real is Seahawks’ top-5 pressure rate from Week 1 win?

Follow @ZacHereth