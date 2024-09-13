Close
UW HUSKIES

Preview: Bizarro Apple Cup arrives as UW, WSU meet in rivalry showdown

Sep 13, 2024, 9:25 AM

UW Huskies Carson Bruener WSU Cougars Lincoln Victor 2023 Apple Cup...

Lincoln Victor of the WSU Cougars attempts to make a catch against Carson Bruener of the UW Huskies in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

APPLE CUP: WSU COUGARS (2-0) vs. UW HUSKIES (2-0)

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Lumen Field in Seattle

TV (streaming): Peacock
WSU Radio Network Broadcast: Seattle Sports app, 710 AM, 770 AM (pregame at 10:30 a.m.)
Series record: Washington leads 76-33-6

What’s at stake

For the first time since 1961, the Apple Cup is a non-conference matchup – this time between a Big Ten school and one of the two remaining Pac-12 programs. There’s been a significant amount of external debate about whether to continue the series following the collapse of what was the Pac-12, which forced the rivalry matchup to be moved to September and for this year to be played at a neutral site. The game will return to campus sites starting in 2025 and as of now will continue through the 2028 season as a non-conference matchup. But the acrimony – especially from the Washington State side – leaves open the chance the Apple Cup rots away before that date.

Key matchup

Washington’s defense has yet to allow a touchdown this season and has gone two straight games without giving up a TD for the first time since 1991. Washington State scored 70 points in its opener and followed up with 37 in a convincing win over Texas Tech. The Huskies defense has looked good in the first two games, but has yet to face an offense with the weapons of Washington State – in particular quarterback John Mateer, who rushed for 197 yards against Texas Tech after throwing for five touchdowns in Week 1.

Players to watch

Washington State: It’s been a quiet start to the season for WR Kyle Williams with just five receptions through two games, although three of his five catches have gone for touchdowns. Williams had five catches for 85 yards and a TD in last year’s Apple Cup.

Washington: QB Will Rogers was terrific last week against Eastern Michigan, completing 21 of 26 passes and throwing four touchdowns. Rogers numbers from the first two games have been nearly identical as he’s shown efficiency running the offense of head coach Jedd Fisch.

Facts & figures

Washington has won nine of the last 10 in the series, including last year’s 24-21 victory on a field goal from Grady Gross on the final play of the game. … RB Jonah Coleman has rushed for at least 100 yards in the first two games. … Washington State freshman RB Wayshawn Parker had a 54-yard TD run in Week 1 and a 43-yard scoring run in Week 2. … Mateer’s 197 yards rushing were the most ever by a Washington State QB. … Next year’s game is scheduled to be in Pullman.

