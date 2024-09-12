Close
WSU

Apple Cup: UW vs WSU Info – TV, radio, uniforms and more

Sep 12, 2024, 4:22 PM

college football apple cup uw huskies wsu cougars big ten...

Kyle Williams of WSU catches a TD against the UW Huskies in the 2023 Apple Cup. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The Apple Cup begins a new era on Saturday when the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars meet for the first time as non-conference opponents.

Pac-12 adds Boise St., Fresno St., San Diego St., Colorado St.

It’s going to be a departure, in many ways. Most notably is the timing, as the long-running rivalry that had usually taken place during Thanksgiving week now finds itself in the third week of the season in mid-September. The neutral site, a one-off for this year, is another reason the game has been referred to as the “bizarro” Apple Cup.

Here’s a look at some of the key information for Saturday’s game.

Apple Cup: UW Huskies vs. WSU Cougars

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14
Where: Lumen Field in Seattle

TV broadcast: Peacock (streaming app)
TV announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Colt McCout (analyst)

WSU Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KTTH 770 AM
WSU Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app
WSU Radio announcers: Chris King (play-by-play), Alex Brink (analyst)

If you are outside of the Seattle area, click here to find the nearest WSU Radio Network affiliate.

Pregame and postgame

WSU Radio Pregame starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday
WSU Radio Postgame airs for roughly two hours after the contest.

If the WSU postgame show continues past 5:30 p.m., the simulcast on 710 AM will end, with Cougar coverage continuing on 770 AM and the Seattle Sports app. The Mariners pregame show ahead of a 6:40 p.m. game against the Texas Rangers will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on 710 AM.

Apple Cup uniforms

WSU Cougars: White jerseys, crimson pants and helmets

UW Huskies: Not announced.

Looking ahead

The WSU Cougars will return to Pullman to take on San José State (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

The UW Huskies will also be home as they make their Big Ten debut when they welcome Northwestern (1-1) to Husky Stadium in a 4 p.m. game on Saturday, Sept. 21.

WSU

WSU Cougars Jamal Morrow Boise State 2016...

Ralph D. Russo

What’s next for the Pac-12 and the Mountain West?

A breakdown of the Pac-12's move to add four Mountain West schools and what could be next for both conferences.

2 hours ago

Pac-12 logo 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Which schools could Pac-12 target next? Insider weighs in

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network shares his perspective on what's next for the Pac-12 after its addition of four Mountain West schools.

6 hours ago

UW Huskies WSU Cougars Apple Cup...

Christian Caple

Caple: This Apple Cup will be weird, but don’t give up on it yet

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple of On Montlake weighs in on Saturday's "bizarro" Apple Cup, and takes a good look at what WSU brings to the matchup.

8 hours ago

Pac-12 Conference WSU Cougars Boise State Broncos...

Ralph D. Russo

Pac-12 adds Boise St., Fresno St., San Diego St., Colorado St.

The Pac-12 is adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, starting in 2026, to join WSU and Oregon State in a rebuilt Conference of Champions, the league announced Thursday.

10 hours ago

Apple Cup logo UW Huskies WSU Cougars...

Brent Stecker

Brock Huard: ‘Don’t call it the Apple Cup’

Saturday's Apple Cup matchup between the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars is not in the traditional of the long-running series, Brock Huard says.

1 day ago

Apple Cup quarterbacks...

Zac Hereth

Huard: QB matchup is one to watch in Apple Cup

Former UW Huskies quarterback and FOX college football analyst has been impressed with the performances for this year's Apple Cup starters.

2 days ago

