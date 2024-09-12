Apple Cup: UW vs WSU Info – TV, radio, uniforms and more

The Apple Cup begins a new era on Saturday when the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars meet for the first time as non-conference opponents.

Pac-12 adds Boise St., Fresno St., San Diego St., Colorado St.

It’s going to be a departure, in many ways. Most notably is the timing, as the long-running rivalry that had usually taken place during Thanksgiving week now finds itself in the third week of the season in mid-September. The neutral site, a one-off for this year, is another reason the game has been referred to as the “bizarro” Apple Cup.

Here’s a look at some of the key information for Saturday’s game.

Apple Cup: UW Huskies vs. WSU Cougars

• When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

• Where: Lumen Field in Seattle

• TV broadcast: Peacock (streaming app)

• TV announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Colt McCout (analyst)

• WSU Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KTTH 770 AM

• WSU Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app

• WSU Radio announcers: Chris King (play-by-play), Alex Brink (analyst)

If you are outside of the Seattle area, click here to find the nearest WSU Radio Network affiliate.



Pregame and postgame

• WSU Radio Pregame starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday

• WSU Radio Postgame airs for roughly two hours after the contest.

If the WSU postgame show continues past 5:30 p.m., the simulcast on 710 AM will end, with Cougar coverage continuing on 770 AM and the Seattle Sports app. The Mariners pregame show ahead of a 6:40 p.m. game against the Texas Rangers will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on 710 AM.

Apple Cup uniforms

• WSU Cougars: White jerseys, crimson pants and helmets

• UW Huskies: Not announced.

Looking ahead

The WSU Cougars will return to Pullman to take on San José State (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

The UW Huskies will also be home as they make their Big Ten debut when they welcome Northwestern (1-1) to Husky Stadium in a 4 p.m. game on Saturday, Sept. 21.

More on UW, WSU and the Apple Cup

• Caple: This Apple Cup will be weird, but don’t give up on it yet

• Which schools could Pac-12 target next? Insider weighs in

• Brock Huard: Why I’m not calling it the Apple Cup

• QB matchup is one to watch between UW Huskies and WSU Cougars

• Caple’s UW Huskies Notebook: Apple Cup ahead, injury update