Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu will be out again for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots as he recovers from a knee injury, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, right tackle George Fant (knee) and running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) are day to day after suffering injuries in Sunday’s season opener against the Denver Broncos, Macdonald said.

Nwosu, Fant and Walker did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, according to Seattle’s practice report. Starting inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) also didn’t practice.

One encouraging development for the Seahawks was No. 2 tight end Pharaoh Brown being listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Brown, who signed a one-year deal with Seattle in March after spending last season with the Patriots, has been sidelined since mid-August with a foot injury.

“I know with the connection to New England and stuff, he really wants to play, so we’ll see with where Pharaoh ends up by the end of the week,” Macdonald said.

Nwosu suffered a sprained MCL during the Seahawks’ preseason finale on Aug. 24 and was expected to miss two to six weeks, according to an Aug. 26 social media post from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Seattle didn’t place Nwosu on the physically unable to perform list, which requires a player to sit out at least four weeks. That indicates the Seahawks think Nwosu has a chance to return prior to Week 5. Nwosu tied for the team lead with 9.5 sacks in 2022 before missing 11 games last year with a season-ending pectoral injury.

Fant, a ninth-year veteran, was injured late in the first quarter of Seattle’s win over Denver. Fant was starting in place of third-year pro Abraham Lucas, who is on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from January knee surgery. Fant was replaced by third-string right tackle Stone Forsythe, who made eight starts last season while filling in due to injuries.

Walker helped key Sunday’s win by rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, but exited in the fourth quarter with an abdomen injury.

Other players listed as limited on Seattle’s practice report were wide receiver Tyler Lockett (thigh), tight end Noah Fant (toe), inside linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring), outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones (hamstring), cornerback Riq Woolen (hamstring) and cornerback Tre Brown (quad).

Left guard Laken Tomlinson (ankle) and right guard Anthony Bradford (knee) were listed as full participants in practice.

