Win a Copy of Madden 25 with Brock Huard and Seattle Sports!

Sep 11, 2024, 3:40 PM | Updated: 3:47 pm

...

Brock Huard and Seattle Sports are giving you a chance to win a copy of Madden 25, where Brock himself is featured as one of the broadcast voices!

Tune in to this week’s episode of ‘Dawg Talk with Brock Huard’ to catch the special code word. Once you have it, simply fill out the registration form below to enter to win!

Don’t miss out—subscribe to ‘Dawg Talk with Brock Huard’ for new episodes every Wednesday. Catch the latest episode here.

For more Brock Huard, catch him on ‘Brock & Salk’ every weekday from 6am to 10am on Seattle Sports!

This contest runs from Wednesday, September 11th through Sunday, September 15th.

...

