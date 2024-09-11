Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFC West Check-In: Injury-plagued Rams place 3 on IR

Sep 11, 2024, 1:26 PM

Rams WR Puka Nacua is pushed out of bounds by the Lions' Alex Anzalone on Sept. 8, 2024.

BY GREG BEACHAM


The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Puka Nacua, guard Steve Avila and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom have been placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams after their injury-filled season opener.

The Rams on Wednesday also signed offensive lineman Dylan McMahon off Philadelphia’s practice squad and signed offensive lineman Geron Christian. Los Angeles re-signed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe on Tuesday.

Nacua reaggravated his knee injury in the first half of Los Angeles’ 26-20 overtime loss at Detroit last weekend. The record-setting wideout and former UW Huskies player will miss at least the next four games to rest his knee.

Avila sprained a ligament in his knee in the first half in Detroit, while Noteboom sprained his ankle. Noteboom has a significant injury history with the Rams, while Avila played every snap in all 17 games last year during his rookie season.

The Rams are dramatically thin on the offensive line heading into their road game against Arizona on Sunday. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson is suspended for one more week, and starting right tackle Rob Havenstein is hoping to return after missing the season opener with a persistent ankle injury.

McMahon is a rookie who was chosen in the sixth round by the Eagles last spring.

Christian played in 58 games over the past six seasons with Washington, Houston, Kansas City and Cleveland. He started nine games at left tackle last season for the Browns, and he spent this year’s training camp and preseason with Tennessee before being released late last month.

