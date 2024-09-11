Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton is back with another edition of his Mariners video breakdown series, this time covering where the team stands with less than three weeks to go in the regular season.

In the video, Bob shares his thoughts on:

• The approach the Mariners’ lineup is taking under new hitting coach Edgar Martinez.

• How concerning the hamstring injury to starting pitcher Luis Castillo is.

• The Mariners now being more in the race for a wild card in the American League.

• How tough the team’s current nine-game homestand against the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees will be.

M’s this week

Radio broadcast of all games on Seattle Sports

• 6:40 p.m. Wednesday vs. San Diego Padres (pregame 5:30)

• 6:40 p.m. Thursday vs. Texas Rangers (pregame 5:30)

• 7:10 p.m. Friday vs. Texas Rangers (pregame 6)

• 6:40 p.m. Saturday vs. Texas Rangers (pregame 5:30)

