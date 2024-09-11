Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Video: Bob’s Mariners Breakdown – Edgar effect, Castillo injury

Sep 11, 2024, 11:06 AM | Updated: 11:07 am

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton is back with another edition of his Mariners video breakdown series, this time covering where the team stands with less than three weeks to go in the regular season.

Passan: A potential offseason trade partner for the Mariners

In the video, Bob shares his thoughts on:

• The approach the Mariners’ lineup is taking under new hitting coach Edgar Martinez.

• How concerning the hamstring injury to starting pitcher Luis Castillo is.

• The Mariners now being more in the race for a wild card in the American League.

• How tough the team’s current nine-game homestand against the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees will be.

Keep up with full MLB standings during the stretch run

Watch the full video at the top of this post, and click here to subscribe to Seattle Sports’ YouTube channel so you never miss when a new episode is posted.

Catch Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob at 2 p.m. weekdays on 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app or streaming at SeattleSports.com.

M’s this week

Radio broadcast of all games on Seattle Sports

• 6:40 p.m. Wednesday vs. San Diego Padres (pregame 5:30)
• 6:40 p.m. Thursday vs. Texas Rangers (pregame 5:30)
• 7:10 p.m. Friday vs. Texas Rangers (pregame 6)
• 6:40 p.m. Saturday vs. Texas Rangers (pregame 5:30)

For details on how to stream Seattle Mariners Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

