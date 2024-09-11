Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Machado, Tatis homers power San Diego past Mariners 7-3

Sep 10, 2024, 9:43 PM | Updated: 10:13 pm

Seattle Mariners San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr....

Fernando Tatis homers for the San Diego Padres against the Seattle Mariners. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

(AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY TIM BOOTH


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Manny Machado hit a two-run homer to become San Diego’s career home runs leader, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a three-run drive and the Padres slugged past the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Tuesday night.

San Diego Padres 7, Seattle Mariners 3: Box score | Standings

Machado’s 164th homer in a Padres uniform was a line drive to center field off George Kirby in the sixth inning and gave San Diego a 5-2 lead. Machado watched from home plate as the ball left the bat at nearly 109 mph.

Machado’s homer was his 26th this season and snapped a tie with Nate Colbert atop the Padres list. Machado has 339 career homers among Baltimore, the Dodgers and San Diego.

While Machado’s homer set a mark, Tatis put San Diego ahead. Tatis sent an opposite-field drive to right for a 3-2 lead with his first long ball since June 20 — prior to a lengthy stint on the injured list due a stress reaction in his right thighbone.

Machado added a two-run single in the seventh inning that clipped the back of pitcher Austin Voth and bounced into center field.

Yu Darvish threw five innings in his second start since rejoining the Padres. Darvish (5-3) allowed solo home runs to Cal Raleigh and Luke Raley but pitched out of a jam in the third inning after Seattle put the first two runners on. Darvish struck out Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena both looking sandwiched around fly out from Raleigh.

Darvish allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked none.

Raleigh’s homer was his 30th this season, putting him in rare company as just the 12th catcher with multiple 30-homer seasons.

J.P. Crawford added an RBI single in the seventh, but Jason Adam got Rodríguez to bounce into a double play with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Kirby (11-11) was tagged for five earned runs and has allowed 11 homers in his past seven starts after allowing just two long balls during a span of 12 starts earlier this season.

New Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts made his first start of the season at shortstop for the Padres. It’s a familiar position for Bogaerts having started more than 1,300 games in his career at shortstop and provides some clarity in the short-term while the Padres wait for regular shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to return. Kim has not played since Aug. 18 because of right shoulder inflammation.

Right on cue, the first two outs of the bottom of the first both went to Bogaerts — a pop out and a ground ball.

Up Next

San Diego Padres: RHP Michael King (12-8, 3.10) snapped a two-start losing streak allowing one run in six innings in his last outing vs. San Francisco.

Seattle Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (7-2, 2.36) has won his past two decisions and allowed two runs over five innings in his last start vs. Oakland.

More on the Seattle Mariners

M’s Injury Updates: Luis Castillo to IL after early exit in last start
Passan: A potential offseason trade partner for the Mariners
Mariners to face Rangers’ top pitching prospect in his debut
M’s Insider: How Edgar, simplified approach is helping offense
Seattle Mariners now have most prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Rain Showers Likely
High 65° | Low 54°
Roof is open
Padres at Mariners today at 6:40pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo...

Brent Stecker

M’s Injury Updates: Luis Castillo to IL after early exit in last start

The Seattle Mariners will be without their opening day starter Luis Castillo for a key 15-day period down the stretch.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

Zac Hereth

Passan: A potential offseason trade partner for the Mariners

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan points to the Boston Red Sox as a fit to make a trade with the Seattle Mariners this offseason.

13 hours ago

Texas Rangers Seattle Mariners Kumar Rocker...

The Associated Press

Mariners to face Rangers’ top pitching prospect in his debut

The Texas Rangers plan to add top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker to their roster this week and expect him to make his big league debut Thursday in Seattle against the Mariners.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Playoff Chase: Is door to a wild card opening?

The Seattle Mariners rebounded over the weekend while one of the teams they are chasing in the AL playoff race took a big stumble.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo...

Brent Stecker

Mariners have a new injury concern with just weeks to go

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, a key member of the Seattle Mariners left Sunday's game with an injury.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena...

Jeff Latzke

Mariners rout Cardinals 10-4 to clinch series win

Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco hit two-run home runs and the Seattle Mariners scored five times in the first inning on their way to a 10-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

2 days ago

Machado, Tatis homers power San Diego past Mariners 7-3