The Seattle Mariners haven’t had to reach into their depth beyond their five starting pitchers much this year, but they will have to now at a crucial time in the season.

Luis Castillo, Seattle’s opening day starter, is headed to the 15-day injured list with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, general manager Justin Hollander said Tuesday during a media session at T-Mobile Park.

The 31-year-old Castillo left his start Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals early after sustaining the injury, which he said he first felt while ducking in preparation for a potential throw from the catcher as a Cardinals runner stole second base. Castillo threw a few more pitches before a trainer came out and he was removed from the game.

Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports said on social media that Castillo tested out his hamstring before Hollander spoke, pitching on the field under the supervision of a trainer. She also said that Castillo could be back within the minimum 15 days that he will be required to miss once placed on the IL.

Castillo headed to the 15 day IL with a grade 2 hamstring strain. Will receive a PRP shot today, M’s say it is possible he could be ready in 15 days. No corresponding move yet as the team is dealing with a couple other issues with guys banged up. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) September 10, 2024

Only second-year right-hander Bryan Woo has missed time among the regular members of Seattle’s stellar starting rotation this season. Woo began the year on the injured list with elbow inflammation and had a short IL stint for a hamstring injury of his own.

The Mariners (73-71 record) are losing Castillo at a time where they are three games back of a wild card spot in the American League with just 18 games remaining in the regular season.

Castillo was acquired by the Mariners in a notable midseason trade in 2022, and he helped Seattle reach the postseason that year. He made 33 starts for the M’s in 2023 and is up to 30 this year. On the season, he owns a 3.64 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, and has 175 strikeouts to 47 walks over 175 1/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners had not officially announced a roster move as of the time of this post. Drayer reported Tuesday afternoon that catcher Seby Zavala, who is currently on the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers roster, was in the Mariners’ clubhouse ahead of their 6:40 p.m. series opener against the San Diego Padres. Seattle has a few extra pitchers in its bullpen due to expanded September rosters, and would not need to add another option to start on the mound until Castillo’s turn in the rotation comes up again Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

Hollander also had updates on two relief pitchers, according to Drayer. Recent trade deadline acquisition Yimi García has been shut down in his recovery from right elbow inflammation, while offseason trade addition Gregory Santos (right biceps inflammation) is set to throw on a rehab assignment with Tacoma.

