Original Kraken player signed to long-term extension

Sep 10, 2024, 9:43 AM

Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson...

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH


The Seattle Kraken have signed veteran defenseman Adam Larsson to a four-year contract extension worth $21 million, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Seattle Kraken, Matty Beniers agree to seven-year contract extension

Larsson, an original member of the Kraken after being selected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, was entering the final year of a four-year, $16 million deal this season. The new contract will keep Larsson in the Pacific Northwest through the 2028-29 season. The 31 year old is preparing for his 14th NHL campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Larsson has missed only one game during three seasons with the Kraken, appearing in all 82 contests in 2021-22 and 2022-23. The right-handed shooting defenseman has totaled 76 points (20 goals, 56 assists) during his time with Seattle, which is the most of any of the three teams he’s played for.

The former No. 4 overall pick set a number of career bests in his first two seasons with the Kraken, registering eight goals in both 2021-22 and 2022-23, and notching 25 assists and 173 blocks in 2022-23. His career-high 33 points in the 2022-23 campaign helped Seattle reach its first-ever Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A native of Skelleftea, Sweden, Larsson led Kraken defenders in blocks in his first two seasons and has been among the team’s top-three scoring defensemen in each campaign.

His 18 points last season were his least with the Kraken, but he still posted a plus-six rating during a disappointing year overall for the team.

Larsson spent five seasons with the New Jersey Devils after debuting in 2011-12 and five seasons with the Edmonton Oilers before being selected by Seattle in the expansion draft.

In 848 career games, he’s amassed 45 goals and 168 assists, 464 blocks and sports a plus-28 plus-minus rating.

The Kraken play the first of six preseason games on Sunday, Sept. 22 on home ice against the Calgary Flames, while the regular season is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 8 when they host the St. Louis Blues.

Original Kraken player signed to long-term extension