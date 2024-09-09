Close
Former UW Huskies star WR undergoes MRI on knee

Sep 9, 2024, 2:08 PM

Rome Odunze of the Chicago Bears catches a pass on Sept. 8, 2024. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Former UW Huskies star wide receiver Rome Odunze was having an MRI on Monday for a knee injury he suffered the previous day in his NFL debut with the Chicago Bears, Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said.

Top 25 Watch: UW Huskies rise in Coaches Poll, still snubbed by AP

Eberflus said he thinks Odunze was hurt blocking during Sunday’s season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans. He had little to say about the severity of the injury or the team’s level of concern.

Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick during April’s draft, had one catch for 11 yards against the Titans. He was seen hopping toward the sideline during D’Andre Swift’s 20-yard run with 4:22 left in the game.

“I don’t have enough information yet,” Eberflus said. “We’ll see on Wednesday.”

The Bears overhauled their offense in the offseason, drafting quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick and loading up around the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner out of Southern California.

Odunze is part of a potentially potent trio in Chicago after leading the nation with a school-record 1,640 receiving yards for the Huskies last season. The Bears also made a blockbuster trade for a receiver for the second straight year, getting six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers after acquiring DJ Moore from Carolina in 2023.

